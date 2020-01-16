SFTB: Draft-day needs (Chase Young), Tommy Nobis snubbed again, new uniforms, Matt Ryan

Dave from Rutland, OH I really can't be anything other than furious about the NFL Hall of Fame snubbing Tommy Nobis once again. I have heard all that dribble about him playing on bad teams. Sorry ... not buying that line of reasoning. We aren't talking about whether or not to induct the 1968 Falcons team. We are talking about one player who was really exceptional on some bad teams. Tommy Nobis was a tremendous player. It's horse sh*t that he isn't already in the Hall. Thoughts?

Matt: What's most perplexing is that many of the players and coaches who competed against Tommy Nobis – and we're talking about men who are already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame – all made statements that Nobis is Hall of Fame worthy. He was the best player in college football when he came out – don't take my word for it; Sports Illustrated and LIFE magazines proclaimed as much on their covers – and he ended up playing for a team that was hardly ever on national TV and didn't win very many games. And this was during a time when college football was way more popular than the NFL, too. I honestly think Nobis isn't appreciated because of that and the people making a case for him need to do a better job of conveying as much. For whatever reason, the blue-ribbon panel assembled by the Pro Football Hall of Fame didn't find him worthy. It's a sad day for the Nobis family, the Falcons and all of their longtime fans and, quite frankly, for NFL fans who won't see his bust in Canton, Ohio, as one of the true legends of the game.