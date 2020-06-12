SFTB: Cam Newton, mobile QBs, why much hinges on Todd Gurley

Matt: *Why do I feel like what exactly when it comes to Cam Newton? I've written numerous times that I think Newton can and will be a starter again in this league – and will likely get an opportunity again somewhere this season. I think the biggest holdup for him has been the pandemic and teams want to see players in person, especially ones with potential medical issues and injury histories. I wrote back on May 4 that in two starts last season, Newton completed 50 of 89 attempts (56.2 percent) for 572 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. After ankle and shoulder injuries, is he the same player he was the previous eight seasons? I don't know the answer to that. And do you really want Newton lowering his shoulder and taking hits considering the injuries he's coming back from? I don't think so, but maybe that's just me. And when it comes to Matt Ryan, you don't just "move on from" the franchise's all-time best quarterback. Never mind that he's still playing at a very high level or that he's a part of the heart and soul of this team. And a lot of you conveniently overlook the salary cap when you talk about making moves … this is not fantasy football guys. Do you know what kind of cap hit the Falcons would take to "move on" from Ryan? I'm not going to get into Salary Cap 101, but it wouldn't make sense. Cam Newton wants to start again, and hopefully he gets a chance to in 2020. I don't see him a holding a clipboard in Atlanta though, sitting behind Ryan. Last point I want to make is about mobile quarterbacks. I think they're exciting, but – like Newton – they're often exposed to a lot of hits and that can take a toll on a player's body. Now let's look at the most sacked quarterbacks in 2019.