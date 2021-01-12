SFTB: Blockbuster trade? Drafting a QB, Najee Harris, Kyle Pitts, leaders for GM or head coach 

Christopher from Oceanside, CA Beek! Please help me understand a few things. First, what is the delay in hiring our next GM/HC? We've interviewed a good number of candidates, and I'm worried that our best fits will be hired elsewhere. Second, can we please take more of an open-minded approach with regards to our QB situation and remove ourselves from this archaic mindset of the "prototypical pocket passer"? We must understand and realize that the game has shifted to more of a "mobile QB" prototype. Third, if Justin Fields (or Zach Wilson) is there at #4, then we need to select him. If not, then exploring a trade back for more draft picks may be the best option, as we have way too many holes on our roster (specifically on the defense). And lastly, glad to see Dan Quinn landing another coaching opportunity. Your thoughts ...

Matt: The Falcons came up with an initial list of candidates for both general manager and head coach and have since narrowed those lists down, Christopher. They want to make sure they talk to everyone – and make sure they don't miss anyone, either. I wouldn't worry about them losing out on anyone. This is an important decision for both parties involved – the team and the prospective GM, for example. If there is a strong mutual interest on both sides, let's just say those things tend to work out. They keep in touch and know there will be interviews with other teams. It's all part of it the process. It's more important to get it right than to be first. And sometimes the best hires have been the last to interview. As far as the No. 4 pick goes, I believe you take the best player available. Period. If the next Khalil Mack is sitting there, you take him. If the next Joe Montana is sitting there, you take him. If the next Jerry Rice is sitting there, you take him. But what you don't do is try to fill a need with a good player and pass up on a great player. Finally, I am thrilled for Dan Quinn. He's a tremendous person and coach. I remember when everyone was getting on Steve Sarkisian here and he's gone on to do great things because he's a really good coach. He was before he came to Atlanta, too. Same goes for DQ. He was a really good coach before he came to Atlanta and he learned a lot being a first-time head coach, I'm sure. He's still a damn good coach and I'm glad he's still in the league. I'm sure he'll do great things in Dallas and, who knows, maybe he'll get another shot at being a head coach one day. It's happened a lot before.