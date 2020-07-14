SFTB: Bad blood with Bucs? Why good players leave, 'force majeure'

Matt: Hey, Ryan. Look, as much as teams would love to keep all of their best players on the roster and load up on depth, that's just not how it works in the NFL anymore. The salary cap exists for a reason: so that there's parity. And players who are free agents have the right to cash in (if they're in a position to) and sign wherever they'd like. The salary cap also forces all teams, including the Falcons, to make tough decisions on where to allot their money (and who they should sign to long-term deals). Atlanta has tried to keep its core together, Ryan. Guys like Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Grady Jarrett, Deion Jones, Ricardo Allen and Jake Matthews have been given extensions. Other players were also given extensions – see Devonta Freeman and Desmond Trufant, for example – but it doesn't always work out. Sometimes teams take hits with contracts and sometimes players play to (or exceed) expectations. There are no guarantees. And if a player earns becomes an unrestricted free agent and can make more money than his current team is willing to (or can) pay him, then he has every right to go sign and player wherever he chooses. Hope that helps some on the cap stuff and roster decision making process. As far as who the Falcons will start at linebacker, you can pencil in Deion Jones and Foye Oluokun for sure. It also depends on how the Falcons will line up, too. Atlanta has some versatile guys who can be used in a number of ways (and disguise coverages, for example). For instance, Dante Fowler is an edge rusher but could line up in that weakside linebacker spot. Deone Bucannon is guy who has played both safety and linebacker in this league, too. That versatility should come into play when the Falcons line up in a nickel package, something you see more and more teams running with three- and four-receiver sets. Keep an eye on guys like rookie Mykal Walker, LaRoy Reynolds and Edmond Robinson, too.