Questions about what exactly the Falcons must get out of this draft, Dexter Lawrence, trades

Matt: I think Dexter Lawrence is highly regarded by a lot of people, Jonathan. He's been in every one of my mock drafts this year – and in most others, too. I think most project him to go somewhere in the first round, too. He's a very good player who just happens to play alongside others with first-round talent as well. There's no telling which one of those three will end up having the best NFL career at this point. If Lawrence gets drafted to the right and put in the right scheme, he could flourish. Same goes for Clelin Ferrell and Christian Wilkins. The other part of this is defensive line is the strength of this draft class (at least early on). Lawrence has great size – he's 6-foot-4 and 342 pounds – and he's athletic enough to play in both a 3-4 or 4-3 scheme. If there's any sort of knock on him it's that he made some big plays here and there but, according to this scouting report, he never turned into the consistent playmaker everyone expected following his freshman year. Time will tell, Jonathan. He'll definitely get a shot; should be fun to watch him on the next level – wherever he ends up.