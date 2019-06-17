Questions about Keanu Neal and the safeties, backup QB, the Saints, and Falcons uniforms

Brent from Ball Ground, GA

Hey Beek, I'm 47, and have been a Falcons fan since Steve Bartkowski's third year in the league (1978 – I was 7). My question/comment is regarding the hot topic of the uniforms. A lot of people, myself included, do think it's time for a uniform change considering our last one was back in 2003. However, as much as I would love a uniform change, I do not agree that we should go back to the old logo. Compared to the current one (which I love) the old logo is very dull, boring, and doesn't stand out, or incorporate the team colors like the current one does. It's nice to pay homage to the past, and remember what got you here; however, if memory serves, it took the league nearly two years to stop using the old Falcons logo even after we changed it in 2003. I think Arthur Blank even had to write the league a formal letter stating that it is disrespect to the Falcons organization that the league continued to use the old Falcons logo going forward when a new one (at the time) had been implemented. So, I would be completely against defaulting back to the old logo. And as far as the uniforms, this would be my combination choice: