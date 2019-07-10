Questions about Falcons' win totals, revamped defense, depth behind Devonta Freeman, more 

Matt: I always enjoy receiving emails from fans in rival territories or just other markets, in general. I've moved around a lot in my career, so I know how you feel – it gets old always hearing about the other team or, in your case, the Seahawks. I have never heard them referred to as puddle pigeons, though. OK, running backs. Look, the Falcons have needed at least three running backs to get through the last two seasons – and Devonta Freeman has missed a total of 16 games in that time span. So I get the question and your concerns. Tevin Coleman is gone and signed with the 49ers and after Freeman, you have Ito Smith, Kenjon Barner, Brian Hill, Qadree Ollison, Marcus Green and Tony Brooks-James currently on the roster heading into camp. I like this group – there's a good mixture of size, speed and power. The one player I'm looking forward to watching the most is Ollison. He's a big guy – 6-foot-1, 232 pounds – and brings a different dimension to the backfield. We've only seen him with a helmet and shorts on so far, but in college he ripped off a number of long runs while at Pitt (and that's encouraging). I think Smith will be better. Barner is more of special teamer. Will Hill pick up where he left off at the end of 2018? If he does, that could make things real interesting, too. Green appears to be more of a slot receiver and special teams contributor at this point. And Brooks-James flashed plenty of speed during minicamp. Let's wait and see how it all shakes out, Jim.