Questions about Falcons' starters, Matt Bryant, Super Bowl chances, Devonta Freeman, more

Matt: Wow, that's an aggressive (and ambitious) question, AE. In order for the Falcons to earn the top seed heading into the NFC playoffs, I think they'll have to win at least 12-13 games, AE. I saw that because the NFC teams with the best records over the last three years have won at least 13 games. That's going to be tough to do in 2019, AE. Aside from playing in the already tough NFC South – and facing the Saints, Panthers and Buccaneers twice – the Falcons will also face the Vikings, Eagles, Colts, Texans, Rams and Seahawks. They also have to games against the 49ers and Jaguars, two teams that could end up being much better than most are projecting at the moment (or, at least, better than how they finished in 2018). If the Falcons can get through that schedule with just three losses, well, I'd love their chances heading into the postseason. A 13-3 mark would likely ensure a top seed and make them a favorite to win the Lombardi, or as you put it, bring home the ship. Right now, if they can stay healthy, I think a 10-win season is within reason. So many of these games are so close, too, and if they can get some luck and stay healthy … you never know.