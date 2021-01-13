Mercedes-Benz Stadium partners with Fulton County for vaccine distribution

Mercedes-Benz Stadium has partnered with Fulton County Board of Health to be a distribution center for the COVID-19 vaccine. Distribution of the vaccine began Monday, January 4, 2021 for the Phase 1 rollout to include medical practitioners, front line workers and first responders with more than 4,000 served in the first week. As of January 11, the offering has been expanded to 65+ per Fulton County and state guidelines. The partnership will currently run through March with the option of extending the partnership as needed.

"We are very proud to partner with Fulton County Board of Health to offer Mercedes-Benz Stadium to host vaccine distribution," says Steve Cannon, CEO, AMB Sports and Entertainment. "This is a time for our communities to unite together and do what's right for our citizens. Mercedes-Benz Stadium offers the opportunity to socially distance while servicing large numbers of people at once. We are honored to be a part of this solution and will do it as long as possible to serve our community."

"We are overjoyed to partner with such a forward-thinking, community-minded organization as Mercedes-Benz Stadium and AMB Sports and Entertainment ," said Lynn Paxton, district health director, Fulton County Board of Health. "Partnerships are essential to public health. These types of collaborations result in positive health outcomes as they ensure the quality and accessibility of health services to our community."

In December, Mercedes-Benz Stadium partnered with Fulton County and State Farm Arena to be a host site for early voting during the Georgia Senate Run-Off election serving more than 10,000 early voters. The partnership was so successful that Mercedes-Benz Stadium officials offered the stadium facility again to be a large distribution site to service the county.

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Fulton County officials will continue to discuss how to expand the operation in order to serve more residents as quick as possible.