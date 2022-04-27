LifeBrand Teams Up With Atlanta Falcons On New Multi-Year Strategic Partnership

(West Chester, PA) – LifeBrand and the NFL's Atlanta Falcons have entered into a multi-year partnership just in time for the 2022 Draft, further expanding the tech company's reach in the Atlanta market. LifeBrand has an existing partnership with the 2021 World Champion Atlanta Braves. The Falcons are also the fourth National Football League organization to team up with the innovative tech company who helps improve brands through social media reputation management.

"As an organization whose foundation is built on innovation, we are excited to partner with like-minded organizations such as LifeBrand," says Vice President, Corporate Partnerships, AMB Sports and Entertainment, Mace Aluia. "We value the product that this new innovative technology brings and are excited to bring this partnership to life."

LifeBrand's technology uses artificial intelligence to strengthen both individual and corporate brands by quickly detecting potentially harmful social media content with the option to edit or delete. The Falcons intend to offer access to LifeBrand's solutions to their entire organization.

Through the partnership, LifeBrand receives naming rights to the field level suites in both end zones at the world-class Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which will soon be renamed the LifeBrand Field Level Suites. A variety of in-game and digital assets are also included and will begin being deployed during the Draft.

"The entire Falcons organization, from the top down, have been a pleasure to work with and are truly authentic partners. It has been clear from the start that they believe in our tech and see the benefits it offers to both individuals and brands," said Thomas J. Colaiezzi, President and Chief Executive Officer at LifeBrand. "We also love Atlanta, especially the fans. It's the perfect place for us to grow and we look forward to a successful partnership."

In celebration of the partnership launch, LifeBrand is offering new individual users half off a basic access package through the end of May with promo code FALCONS, redeemable online at www.lifebrand.life.

