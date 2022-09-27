"Fantasy Football," Starring Marsai Martin, Omari Hardwick, Kelly Rowland and Rome Flynn to premiere November 25, exclusively on Paramount+

Sep 27, 2022
September 27, 2022 – Paramount+ today announced that its upcoming family sports comedy FANTASY FOOTBALL will exclusively premiere on the service beginning Friday, November 25 in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia and next year in additional international territories where Paramount+ is available.

Starring and produced by Marsai Martin ("Little"), joined by Omari Hardwick ("Army of the Dead," "Pieces of Her"), Kelly Rowland ("American Soul") and Rome Flynn ("How to Get Away with Murder"), the comedic family sports fantasy film also stars Elijah Richardson, Hanani Taylor, Abigail Killmeier, Tyla Harris and Isac Ivan.

In this hilarious and heartwarming father-daughter sports fantasy, everything changes when Callie A. Coleman (Marsai Martin) discovers she can magically control her father, Bobby's (Omari Hardwick) performance on the football field. When Callie plays as her dad, a running back for the Atlanta Falcons, in EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23, Bobby is transformed from a fumblitis-plagued journeyman to a star running back bound for superstardom alongside his daughter and wife Keisha (Kelly Rowland). With the NFL Playoffs looming and the pressures of Callie's new commitment to her friends on the robotics team mounting, the two must forge ahead to keep the magic a secret as they juggle the highs and lows of their newfound success, all as they rediscover what it really means to be a family.

FANTASY FOOTBALL is produced in partnership with The SpringHill Company's Emmy award-winning studio team founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter and Genius Entertainment, spearheaded by Marsai Martin, Joshua Martin and Carol Martin. Produced in association with NFL Films and with the support of EA SPORTS™, the Atlanta Falcons and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the movie is directed by Anton Cropper, written by Zoe Marshall and Dan Gurewitch & David Young, and is based on an original screenplay by Richard T. Jones & Jeremy Loethen and Tim Ogletree. LeBron James, Spencer Beighley, Jamal Henderson, Marsai Martin, Joshua Martin and Timothy Bourne serve as producers. Maverick Carter and Jamila Jordan-Theus are executive producers.

