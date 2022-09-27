"Fantasy Football," Starring Marsai Martin, Omari Hardwick, Kelly Rowland and Rome Flynn to premiere November 25, exclusively on Paramount+

September 27, 2022 – Paramount+ today announced that its upcoming family sports comedy FANTASY FOOTBALL will exclusively premiere on the service beginning Friday, November 25 in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia and next year in additional international territories where Paramount+ is available.

Starring and produced by Marsai Martin ("Little"), joined by Omari Hardwick ("Army of the Dead," "Pieces of Her"), Kelly Rowland ("American Soul") and Rome Flynn ("How to Get Away with Murder"), the comedic family sports fantasy film also stars Elijah Richardson, Hanani Taylor, Abigail Killmeier, Tyla Harris and Isac Ivan.

In this hilarious and heartwarming father-daughter sports fantasy, everything changes when Callie A. Coleman (Marsai Martin) discovers she can magically control her father, Bobby's (Omari Hardwick) performance on the football field. When Callie plays as her dad, a running back for the Atlanta Falcons, in EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23, Bobby is transformed from a fumblitis-plagued journeyman to a star running back bound for superstardom alongside his daughter and wife Keisha (Kelly Rowland). With the NFL Playoffs looming and the pressures of Callie's new commitment to her friends on the robotics team mounting, the two must forge ahead to keep the magic a secret as they juggle the highs and lows of their newfound success, all as they rediscover what it really means to be a family.