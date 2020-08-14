Falcons training camp beats: 8.14.20

Players are back out on the field and music is once again in the air as AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp gets underway. As always, the team keeps each practice fresh with a new playlist that combines a mixture of old and new beats. Below, you'll find the Falcons' practice playlist for each day.
August 18
- Ante Up (Robbin Hoodz Theory) [Clean] | M.O.P
- Bad Business (Dj Rukus Intro Edit) [Clean] | 21 Savage
- Believe It [Clean] | Meek Mill ft. Rick Ross
- Clique (New Englands Dj Motion Hype Edit) [Clean] | Kanye West ft. Big Sean and Jay Z
- Down in the DM (MMP Intro) [Clean] | Yo Gotti
- Said Sum [Clean] | Moneybagg Yo
- Dior [Clean] | Pop Smoke
- Sill Wiz (Dj Rukus Intro Edit) [Clean] | Wiz Khalifa
- VICA VERSA [Clean] | PASTOR TROY
- Stand Up [Clean] | Fabolous and Jadakiss ft. Future
- Too Hotty [Clean] | Quality Control ft. Quavo Takeoff and Offset
- Skateboard P (Remix) [Clean] | MadeinTYO
- Richer Than Everybody [Clean] | Gucci Mane ft Youngboy NBA and DaBaby
- Renegade | Styx
- Pups [Clean] | ASAP Ferg ft. ASAP Rocky
- Only 4 Da Strip Club [Clean] | Ying Yang Twins
- OK [Clean] | Rich Rocka
- Nascar (Intro) [Clean] | 1Playy
- Move B*c [Clean] | Disturbing Tha Peach ft. Ludacris and Mystikal and I-20
- Luxury Vintage Rap [Clean] | Nick Grant
- Let Me Work [Clean] | G-Eazy ft. Just Blaze
- Kriss Kross [Clean] | Chris Brown ft. Tj Luva Boy and Young Blacc
- Killing In The Name (Club Edit) (120 Intro To 1258BPM) | Rage Against The Machine