Falcons training camp beats: 8.14.20

Players are back out on the field and music is once again in the air as training camp gets underway

Aug 14, 2020 at 11:32 AM
AF_primary-300x285
Staff
AF_20200810_Training-Camp_RF1_9460_16x9web
CJ Reavis; Jaylinn Hawkins; AJ Terrell/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back CJ Reavis #39, strong safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 and cornerback AJ Terrell #24 gesture as they pose for a photo at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 10, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Players are back out on the field and music is once again in the air as AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp gets underway. As always, the team keeps each practice fresh with a new playlist that combines a mixture of old and new beats. Below, you'll find the Falcons' practice playlist for each day.

August 18

  • Ante Up (Robbin Hoodz Theory) [Clean] | M.O.P
  • Bad Business (Dj Rukus Intro Edit) [Clean] | 21 Savage
  • Believe It [Clean] | Meek Mill ft. Rick Ross
  • Clique (New Englands Dj Motion Hype Edit) [Clean] | Kanye West ft. Big Sean and Jay Z
  • Down in the DM (MMP Intro) [Clean] | Yo Gotti
  • Said Sum [Clean] | Moneybagg Yo
  • Dior [Clean] | Pop Smoke
  • Sill Wiz (Dj Rukus Intro Edit) [Clean] | Wiz Khalifa
  • VICA VERSA [Clean] | PASTOR TROY
  • Stand Up [Clean] | Fabolous and Jadakiss ft. Future
  • Too Hotty [Clean] | Quality Control ft. Quavo Takeoff and Offset
  • Skateboard P (Remix) [Clean] | MadeinTYO
  • Richer Than Everybody [Clean] | Gucci Mane ft Youngboy NBA and DaBaby
  • Renegade | Styx
  • Pups [Clean] | ASAP Ferg ft. ASAP Rocky
  • Only 4 Da Strip Club [Clean] | Ying Yang Twins
  • OK [Clean] | Rich Rocka
  • Nascar (Intro) [Clean] | 1Playy
  • Move B*c [Clean] | Disturbing Tha Peach ft. Ludacris and Mystikal and I-20
  • Luxury Vintage Rap [Clean] | Nick Grant
  • Let Me Work [Clean] | G-Eazy ft. Just Blaze
  • Kriss Kross [Clean] | Chris Brown ft. Tj Luva Boy and Young Blacc
  • Killing In The Name (Club Edit) (120 Intro To 1258BPM) | Rage Against The Machine
Aug-14-2020 11-22-31

Related Content

Dirk Koetter: I'll be a better coach in Year 2 in Falcons system
news

Dirk Koetter: I'll be a better coach in Year 2 in Falcons system

Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter reflects on the 2019 season and why he thinks he'll be a better coach in his second season in Atlanta's offensive system
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 gestures as he talks to wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 13, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Julio Jones: Calvin Ridley is going to be a great receiver for a long time

Jones believes Ridley can exceed 1,000 yards this fall
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 10, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Todd Gurley, Keanu Neal, Alex Mack among Falcons who could be limited in camp

Coach Dan Quinn explained the Falcons will be monitoring reps for the trio during training camp to maintain their longevity
The defensive line comes together at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Early Bird Report: Falcons' top position battle entering training camp

Today's Early Bird Report includes a look at the top training camp battle ahead of a big season for the Falcons
A.J. Terrell's approach might be exactly what Falcons need on defense 
news

A.J. Terrell's approach might be exactly what Falcons need on defense 

A.J. Terrell's confident approach on the outside might be exactly what the Falcons need on defense this year 
Falcons activate Chris Cooper from reserve/COVID-19 list, waive Hunter Atkinson
news

Falcons activate Chris Cooper from reserve/COVID-19 list, waive Hunter Atkinson

The Falcons now have two players remaining on the reserve/COVID-19 list
Falcons 2020 training camp: Previews for all 9 position groups
news

Falcons 2020 training camp: Previews for all 9 position groups

With the Falcons returning to action, let's take a closer look at each position group and its status heading into the fall
Falcons place Chris Cooper on reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Falcons place Chris Cooper on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Falcons have placed safety Chris Cooper on reserve/COVID-19 list 
Head Coach, Dan Quinn
news

Dan Quinn explains Falcons' plan if he tests positive for COVID-19

Dan Quinn and the Falcons have a plan in place if he were to test positive for COVID-19 and forced to miss time
Dante Fowler Jr. learned how to be a pro and turned his NFL career around
news

Dante Fowler Jr. learned how to be a pro and turned his NFL career around

Dante Fowler credits learning how to be a pro as the biggest reason for why he was able to take the next step in his career
Images of the new Atlanta Falcons 2020 uniforms. (Photo by the Atlanta Falcons)
news

Breakout season for Calvin Ridley? Why history is on his side

A look at what history tells us about the likelihood a receiver makes the leap in his third NFL season

Top News

SFTB: Keys to beating the Seahawks, Takk McKinley, most pressing concern, returner battle, divsion title hopes

SFTB: Keys to beating the Seahawks, Takk McKinley, most pressing concern, returner battle, divsion title hopes

Falcons waive TE Carson Meier

Falcons waive TE Carson Meier

Dirk Koetter: I'll be a better coach in Year 2 in Falcons system

Dirk Koetter: I'll be a better coach in Year 2 in Falcons system

Falcons training camp beats: 8.14.20

Falcons training camp beats: 8.14.20

Advertising