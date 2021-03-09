Falcons release guard James Carpenter

After signing with the Falcons as a free agent in 2019, the Augusta, Ga., native started 24 games at guard over the past two seasons, including 13 games at left guard in 2020.

Carpenter was originally selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the first round (25th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. The 10-year offensive lineman has seen action in 127 regular-season games (121 starts), appearing at left guard, right guard and right tackle. He has also started in all five postseason games in which he appeared, including Super Bowl XLVIII with Seattle.