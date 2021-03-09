Falcons release guard James Carpenter

Carpenter started 24 games at guard over the past two seasons, including 13 games at left guard in 2020

Mar 09, 2021 at 03:02 PM
AF_primary-300x285
Atlanta Falcons Staff
AF_20210103_ATLatTB_KH2_1055
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that they have released guard James Carpenter. 

After signing with the Falcons as a free agent in 2019, the Augusta, Ga., native started 24 games at guard over the past two seasons, including 13 games at left guard in 2020.

Carpenter was originally selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the first round (25th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. The 10-year offensive lineman has seen action in 127 regular-season games (121 starts), appearing at left guard, right guard and right tackle. He has also started in all five postseason games in which he appeared, including Super Bowl XLVIII with Seattle.

Related Content

news

Beek's Bits: Falcons running game, Matt Ryan, Tom Brady, why it's OK not to spend big

Some thoughts and newsy nuggets on the Atlanta Falcons from Matt Tabeek
news

Report: Falcons not expected use franchise tag on Keanu Neal

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Falcons are not expected to use the franchise tag on safety Keanu Neal
news

NFL free agency: Three cornerbacks who the Falcons could target

A look at three cornerbacks the Falcons could target if they become free agents 
news

Falcons sign punter Dom Maggio

The Atlanta Falcons have signed punter Dom Maggio 
news

2021 NFL Draft: Top LB prospects who fit Falcons

A look at the top draft prospects at every position group who might fit with the Falcons
news

Tabeek's 2021 NFL Mock Draft 8.0: Falcons draft 'a more mobile version of Dak Prescott' at No. 4

Atlanta lands the 'most athletic' QB with the 'strongest arm' in this class
news

Falcons fullback Keith Smith participates in Tackle Reading Across America Day

Smith virtually read to the third grade class at Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy on Tuesday
news

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot explains what he's looking for in a QB

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot breaks down what he looks for in the quarterback position with free agency and the NFL Draft approaching 
news

SFTB: Is QB talk a smokescreen? Kyle Pitts, taking best available vs. needs, more

You've got questions about the Atlanta Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

2021 NFL Draft: Top CB prospects who fit Falcons

A look at the top draft prospects at every position group who might fit with the Falcons
news

Cynthia Frelund reveals some surprising numbers on the Falcons' receivers

NFL Network analyst Cynthia Frelund uncovered some surprising stats surrounding Atlanta's wide receiver trio 

Top News

Beek's Bits: Falcons running game, Matt Ryan, Tom Brady, why it's OK not to spend big

Falcons release guard James Carpenter

Report: Falcons not expected use franchise tag on Keanu Neal

NFL free agency: Three cornerbacks who the Falcons could target

Advertising