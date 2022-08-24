Depth Chart

Presented by

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 3 of 2022 NFL preseason

Depth chart essentially remains the same heading into joint practices with Jacksonville Jaguars

Aug 24, 2022 at 10:15 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- There's only a week left before the Falcons roster whittles down to 53. We'll have two joint practices and a preseason finale against Jacksonville, the last chance to make an impression on those involved with roster cuts.

RELATED CONTENT:

We'll see some movement on the depth chart once we head into the regular season, after it has remained stagnant since the preseason's first week.

Let's take a look at where it stands right now:

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserveReserveReserveReserve
WRKhaDarel HodgeDamiere ByrdDrake London
TEKyle PittsAnthony FirkserFeleipe Franks
LTJake MatthewsRick LeonardLeroy Watson
LGElijah WilkinsonJalen MayfieldJustin Shaffer
CMatt Hennessy -OR- Drew DalmanRyan Neuzil
RGChris LindstromColby GossettJonotthan Harrison
RTKaleb McGaryGermain IfediTyler Vrabel
TEParker HesseMyCole PruittJohn FitzPatrick
WROlamide ZaccheausBryan EdwardsFrank DarbyCameron BatsonStanley BerryhillJared Bernhardt
RBCordarrelle PattersonDamien WilliamsKeith SmithQadree OllisonCaleb HuntleyAvery WilliamsJohn RaineTyler Allgeier
QBMarcus MariotaDesmond RidderFeleipe Franks

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserve
DLGrady JarrettAbdullah AndersonTimothy Horne
DLAnthony RushNick ThurmanDerrick Tangelo
DLTa'Quon GrahamMarlon DavidsonDarrion Daniels
OLBAdetokunbo OgundejiArnold Ebiketie
LBMykal WalkerNick KwiatkoskiTroy Andersen
LBRashaan EvansDorian EtheridgeNathan Landman
OLBLorenzo CarterQuinton BellJordan BrailfordDeAngelo Malone
CBA.J. TerrellMike FordCorey BallentineMatt Hankins
SRichie GrantErik HarrisHenry Black
SJaylinn HawkinsDean MarloweTeez Tabor
CBCasey Hayward Jr.Darren HallIsaiah OliverDee Alford

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackup
KYounghoe Koo
PBradley Pinion
LSLiam McCullough
HBradley Pinion
PRAvery Williams
KORAvery Williams
AF_2022_DM-1920x1080_web_v2

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for our biggest season yet! Find the best seats to watch the 2022 draft picks and your Dirty Birds in action!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Deion Jones comes off PUP list, practices vs. Jaguars

Veteran linebacker has been sidelined since the start of offseason program

news

Bair Mail: On the Kyle Pitts, Drake London pairing, Jared Bernhardt's roster quest, adding a defensive lineman and more

We also discuss DeAngelo Malone and the state of the Falcons edge rushers in this Wednesday mailbag

news

What recent cuts say about the state of the wide receiver position

Falcons announce Geronimo Allison and Auden Tate of the five cuts made on Tuesday.

news

Falcons cut four, waive/injured another to reach 80-man NFL roster limit

Defensive lineman Jalen Dalton waived with an injury designation on Tuesday afternoon

news

What we've learned about Desmond Ridder through two preseason games

Box score doesn't tell full story for talented, developing rookie quarterback

news

Who stood out in Falcons second preseason game against New York Jets

After two joint practices in New York, Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Tyler Allgeier and Ade Ogundeji stand out on Monday night.

news

Analyzing performance of Kyle Pitts, Marcus Mariota and first-team offense vs. Jets

First-team offense scores 10 points over three drives

news

Five players to watch against New York Jets on Monday night

After two joint practices with the Jets, who's standing out?

news

Atlanta Falcons to open Ticketmaster Studios in November

New state-of-the-art digital production facility located at Falcons training facility

news

What Falcons took from 'inspiring' trip to U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Team broke bread with Army football team, toured historic campus and heard stories of those lost in conflict after Saturday walk-through

news

What we're watching in Falcons second preseason game vs. New York Jets

Atlanta will face New York on Monday night. Here are four storyline to take note of.

Top News

Deion Jones comes off PUP list, practices vs. Jaguars

Bair Mail: On the Kyle Pitts, Drake London pairing, Jared Bernhardt's roster quest, adding a defensive lineman and more

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 3 of 2022 NFL preseason

What recent cuts say about the state of the wide receiver position

Advertising