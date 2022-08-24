Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 3 of 2022 NFL preseason

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- There's only a week left before the Falcons roster whittles down to 53. We'll have two joint practices and a preseason finale against Jacksonville, the last chance to make an impression on those involved with roster cuts.
We'll see some movement on the depth chart once we head into the regular season, after it has remained stagnant since the preseason's first week.
Let's take a look at where it stands right now:
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|WR
|KhaDarel Hodge
|Damiere Byrd
|Drake London
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Anthony Firkser
|Feleipe Franks
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Rick Leonard
|Leroy Watson
|LG
|Elijah Wilkinson
|Jalen Mayfield
|Justin Shaffer
|C
|Matt Hennessy -OR- Drew Dalman
|Ryan Neuzil
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Colby Gossett
|Jonotthan Harrison
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Germain Ifedi
|Tyler Vrabel
|TE
|Parker Hesse
|MyCole Pruitt
|John FitzPatrick
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Bryan Edwards
|Frank Darby
|Cameron Batson
|Stanley Berryhill
|Jared Bernhardt
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Damien Williams
|Keith Smith
|Qadree Ollison
|Caleb Huntley
|Avery Williams
|John Raine
|Tyler Allgeier
|QB
|Marcus Mariota
|Desmond Ridder
|Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Abdullah Anderson
|Timothy Horne
|DL
|Anthony Rush
|Nick Thurman
|Derrick Tangelo
|DL
|Ta'Quon Graham
|Marlon Davidson
|Darrion Daniels
|OLB
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|Arnold Ebiketie
|LB
|Mykal Walker
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|Troy Andersen
|LB
|Rashaan Evans
|Dorian Etheridge
|Nathan Landman
|OLB
|Lorenzo Carter
|Quinton Bell
|Jordan Brailford
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Mike Ford
|Corey Ballentine
|Matt Hankins
|S
|Richie Grant
|Erik Harris
|Henry Black
|S
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|Dean Marlowe
|Teez Tabor
|CB
|Casey Hayward Jr.
|Darren Hall
|Isaiah Oliver
|Dee Alford
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Avery Williams
|KOR
|Avery Williams
