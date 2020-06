View this post on Instagram

For the last 2 years I’ve been trying to teach these guys valuable life lessons. Really think they’re starting to sink in.... 1. There’s no substitute for hard work. Be a go getter. 2. Your body is a temple. Be sure to treat it well. 3. Respect other people’s personal space. 4/5. You got your dads genes. Keep it low key on the dance floor. Happy fathers day to all the dads out there passing on their wisdom.