Falcons make moves, sign two players to practice squad

The Atlanta Falcons have announced on Tuesday the signing of offensive lineman Nate Wozniak and punter Matt Wile to the practice squad.

Wozniak, 25, began his career with the New Orleans Saints after going undrafted in 2018. He was waived and added to the Saints practice squad and was eventually waived in 2019. The Minnesota Vikings then signed Wozniak, but he was then waived mid August.

Wile, 27, was signed to the Falcons back in November 2016, but was then released in the same month. After Atlanta, Wile signed to the Cardinals practice squad from 2016 to 2017. He then signed to the Steelers in January of 2018 and was claimed off waivers by the Vikings in September of 2018.

With the additions of Wozniak and Wile, the Falcons released defensive end Austin Larkin and tight end Carson Meier. Larkin was picked up as a free agent by the Cowboys and spent time in their training camp last year. Larkin participated in the Falcons training camp and was a major contributor in the preseason.