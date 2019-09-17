Falcons make moves, sign two players to practice squad

Sep 17, 2019 at 05:07 PM
Kasey-Richardson
Kasey Richardson

AtlantaFalcons.com

AP_158987400986
AP/Rick Scuteri

The Atlanta Falcons have announced on Tuesday the signing of offensive lineman Nate Wozniak and punter Matt Wile to the practice squad.

RELATED CONTENT

Wozniak, 25, began his career with the New Orleans Saints after going undrafted in 2018. He was waived and added to the Saints practice squad and was eventually waived in 2019. The Minnesota Vikings then signed Wozniak, but he was then waived mid August.

Wile, 27, was signed to the Falcons back in November 2016, but was then released in the same month. After Atlanta, Wile signed to the Cardinals practice squad from 2016 to 2017. He then signed to the Steelers in January of 2018 and was claimed off waivers by the Vikings in September of 2018.

With the additions of Wozniak and Wile, the Falcons released defensive end Austin Larkin and tight end Carson Meier. Larkin was picked up as a free agent by the Cowboys and spent time in their training camp last year. Larkin participated in the Falcons training camp and was a major contributor in the preseason.

Meier spent most of his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars in preseason and was added to the Falcons practice squad. Meier is a undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma where he totaled 19 catches for 327 yards and four touchdowns as Sooner.

Related Content

news

Bair Mail: On Russell Gage, Calvin Ridley and Falcons receiver corps, Matt Ryan, drafting Georgia Bulldogs and more

Your questions get answers in a Friday mailbag
news

A.J. Terrell, Josh Harris named to AP All-Pro second team

Falcons cornerback receives prestigious honor after Pro Bowl snub
news

Kyle Pitts nominated for an NFL rookie of the year award decided by fans

No. 4 overall NFL Draft pick set franchise record for receiving yards by a rookie
news

Wyche: What NFL playoff teams have that Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith need to get

Falcons must make key upgrades to compete, qualify for future postseasons
news

'We're building a winning culture': Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith define success in year two

Fontenot and Smith's biggest goal is to have their end of the year press conference much later next year.  
news

'There are still challenges here': Breaking down the Falcons salary cap heading into 2022 offseason

The salary cap increased significantly in 2022, but that doesn't mean the Falcons are out of the salary cap woods yet. 
news

Why Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith are committed to collaboration entering pivotal Falcons offseason

GM, head coach have significant work ahead improving talent base
news

Bair Mail: On Grady Jarrett's future, Matt Ryan and protecting him, the salary cap and NFL Draft strategy

Your questions get answers in Wednesday's mailbag
news

'Looking for pressure players': Analyzing the moves the Falcons have to make in pass rush

Dean Pees said the Falcons have to better develop a pass rush in the offseason. They can do so through two ways: Talent development and talent acquisition. 
news

Terry Fontenot discusses Falcons approach to signing their own free agents

The Falcons general manager said the best form of free agency is signing players who are already in your building. 
news

'They are wired the right way': Terry Fontenot impressed by 2021 draft class, discusses 2022 draft

Fontenot expects the rookie class to continue to develop in year two.
news

Terry Fontenot on Calvin Ridley: 'We continue to support him'

Star receiver has been away from the team dealing with a personal matter

Top News

Bair Mail: On Russell Gage, Calvin Ridley and Falcons receiver corps, Matt Ryan, drafting Georgia Bulldogs and more

2021 season recap | A strong foundation has been built 

A.J. Terrell, Josh Harris named to AP All-Pro second team

Wyche: What NFL playoff teams have that Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith need to get

Advertising