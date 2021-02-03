Falcons invite local healthcare workers to attend Super Bowl LV

The Atlanta Falcons, along with Emory Healthcare and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, have selected 23 vaccinated healthcare workers to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay as guests of the Falcons this Sunday.

The selected health care workers were invited as recognition for their unwavering commitment to the Atlanta community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. All attendees are required to have received their COVID-19 vaccinations as part of an NFL Super Bowl initiative.

"We are extremely grateful for the frontline workers who have spent months battling the COVID-19 pandemic here in Atlanta and throughout the state of Georgia," said Rich McKay, Atlanta Falcons President & CEO.

"As the NFL season comes to its conclusion, we are thrilled to host twenty-three frontline heroes from Emory Healthcare and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay."