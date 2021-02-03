Falcons invite local healthcare workers to attend Super Bowl LV

The Atlanta Falcons, along with Emory Healthcare and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, have selected 23 vaccinated healthcare workers to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay as guests of the Falcons this Sunday.
The selected health care workers were invited as recognition for their unwavering commitment to the Atlanta community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. All attendees are required to have received their COVID-19 vaccinations as part of an NFL Super Bowl initiative.
"We are extremely grateful for the frontline workers who have spent months battling the COVID-19 pandemic here in Atlanta and throughout the state of Georgia," said Rich McKay, Atlanta Falcons President & CEO.
"As the NFL season comes to its conclusion, we are thrilled to host twenty-three frontline heroes from Emory Healthcare and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay."
Due to the vast number of health care heroes worthy of being honored at Super Bowl LV, Emory Healthcare entered health care workers from across the system, who were vaccinated by a certain date provided by the NFL, into a random drawing to receive a trip to Super Bowl LV. Similarly, Children's selected four employees at random who entered a drawing. The four winners are each allowed to bring a fellow clinical Children's employee who also has been vaccinated.
Fifteen health care workers from Emory Healthcare will attend the Super Bowl as invited guests of the Falcons. Among those selected are an emergency room nurse, an ICU nurse, a cardiac nurse tech, a physical therapist and a patient care assistant.
Eight health care workers from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta will attend the Super Bowl as invited guests of the Falcons. Among those selected are Bonita Bennett Young, Farida Dacosta, Kyle Thurman, Ashley Brondell, Dori Longley, Andrea Nowlin, Matthew Cartmell and Sarah Caplinger.
"We are so appreciative to the Atlanta Falcons for providing this amazing opportunity for our health care workers to attend Super Bowl LV, and to the NFL for creating this unique program for vaccinated staff," said Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare, which is the official team healthcare provider of the Atlanta Falcons.
"While we had many eligible employees who have worked tirelessly for months caring for patients with COVID-19, we know these deserving individuals selected will represent Emory and Atlanta well."
"We are so thankful to the Atlanta Falcons and entire Arthur M. Blank Family of Businesses for their continued support of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta," said Donna Hyland, CEO, Children's.
"We can't think of a better way to recognize all the health care heroes who have worked tirelessly over the past year and we hope our team thoroughly enjoys their time in Tampa."