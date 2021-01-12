Falcons interview Brad Holmes a second time for GM vacancy, per report

Holmes, the Los Angeles Rams' director of college scouting, interviewed with Falcons remotely back on Jan. 5

Jan 12, 2021
Matthew Tabeek

The Atlanta Falcons have interviewed Brad Holmes once already and, according to a report on Tuesday, the team has met with the Los Angeles Rams' director of college scouting a second time.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Falcons owner Arthur Blank interviewed Holmes on Saturday. Holmes interviewed with Falcons remotely back on Jan. 5.

So far, the Falcons have interviewed the following candidates for general manager:

  • Dec. 18: Anthony Robinson, Atlanta Falcons director of college scouting
  • Dec. 18: Rick Smith, former Houston Texans executive vice president of football operations
  • Jan. 5: Brad Holmes, Los Angeles Rams director of college scouting
  • Jan. 5: Morocco Brown, Indianapolis Colts director of college scouting
  • Jan. 6: Terry Fontenot, New Orleans Saints' vice president/assistant general manager of pro personnel

Holmes, who once interned with the Atlanta Hawks, has spent his entire NFL career – one that spans more than 18 years – with the Rams organization. Holmes started as a public relations intern in 2003 and the following year he became a scouting assistant in 2004. Holmes worked his way up the ranks – as a national combine scout, area scout and national scout before becoming the director of college scouting in 2013.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Holmes told writer Eric Edholm that his goal is to be a general manager. "That's an ultimate goal for sure. It takes time and it takes luck, too. You just try to make as much of both as you can with hard work and preparation along the way," Holmes said.

On Jan. 4, in-person interviews began for head coach and general manager positions with candidates who are not current NFL club employees or whose club is not participating in the postseason. Virtual interviews for all head coach positions may begin with coaches whose clubs have a bye in the first week of the playoffs and may continue through the conclusion of wild card games on Jan. 10.

The Falcons have interviewed the following candidates for head coach:

  • Jan. 1: Raheem Morris, Atlanta Falcons interim head coach
  • Jan. 4: Eric Bieniemy, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator
  • Jan. 4: Robert Saleh, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator
  • Jan. 6: Joe Brady, Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator
  • Jan. 7: Nathaniel Hackett, Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator
  • Jan. 11: Arthur Smith, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator
  • Jan. 11: Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator
