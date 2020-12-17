Falcons injury report: Marlon Davidson among six players held out of practice

Fullback Keith Smith and linebacker Mykal Walker returned to practice after being limited on Wednesday

Dec 17, 2020 at 03:49 PM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

1217_IR_Davidson

Two players limited the day before were once again full practice participants on Thursday, while two new names appeared on the Falcons injury report: Center Alex Mack and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

RELATED CONTENT

Jarrett (groin) was limited in practice while Mack sat out to get some rest, not for injury reasons. Rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee) also sat out. Fullback Keith Smith and linebacker Mykal Walker were limited Wednesday but both returned to practice as full participants.

Like on Wednesday, receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), cornerback Darqueze Dennard (quad), safety Ricardo Allen (concussion) and tackle Kaleb McGary (personal matter/not injury-related) did not practice Thursday as the Falcons continued to prepare for Sunday's home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here is the Falcons' injury report from Thursday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday
WR Calvin Ridley Foot Limited Participation Limited Participation
FB Keith Smith Neck Limited Participation Full Participation
LB Mykal Walker Shoulder Limited Participation Full Participation
DE Steven Means Hand Limited Participation Limited Participation
G James Carpenter Groin Limited Participation Limited Participation
DT Marlon Davidson Knee Limited Participation Did Not Participate
DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner Elbow Limited Participation Limited Participation
WR Julio Jones Hamstring Did Not Participate Did Not Participate
CB Darqueze Dennard Quad Did Not Participate Did Not Participate
S Ricardo Allen Concussion Did Not Participate Did Not Participate
T Kaleb McGary Personal matter Did Not Participate Did Not Participate
DT Grady Jarrett Groin N/A Limited Participation
C Alex Mack Rest N/A Did Not Participate

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Four key players held out of practice

A total of 11 players appeared on the Falcons' most recent injury report Wednesday
news

Falcons injury report: Todd Gurley good to go, Ricardo Allen out

The Falcons will be without some key starters on Sunday against the Chargers
news

Falcons injury report: Todd Gurley, Keanu Neal limited for second practice

There was little movement on Atlanta's injury report, and Julio Jones missed his second straight practice
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones among four starters held out

A total of 12 key players for Atlanta were listed on the injury report to start the week
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Todd Gurley questionable vs. Saints

The Falcons enter the weekend with three starters listed as questionable for the rematch
news

Falcons injury report: Younghoe Koo trending up, Julio Jones trending down

There was some important movement on the Falcons' Thursday injury report
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Todd Gurley limited

Six starters were limited for Atlanta on Wednesday, and starting lineman James Carpenter was held out
news

Falcons injury report: Todd Gurley ruled out vs. Raiders

The Falcons have officially ruled Gurley out for Sunday and list three key starters as questionable
news

Falcons injury report: Grady Jarrett, Calvin Ridley remain limited

There were no changes on Atlanta's estimated injury report Thursday
news

Falcons injury report: Todd Gurley out of practice, Julio Jones limited

Atlanta has several key starters listed on its injury report to begin the week
news

Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley appears set to play vs. Saints

Atlanta had no players listed with an injury designation for the game on its final injury report

Top News

Bill Polian on GM vacancy: It checks all the boxes

SFTB: Timing of GM hire, where Falcons will draft, Kaleb McGary, running back, changes coming

How each Falcons position group stacks up to the rest of the NFL

Falcons' next opponent: What to know about the Buccaneers

Advertising