Falcons injury report: Marlon Davidson among six players held out of practice

Two players limited the day before were once again full practice participants on Thursday, while two new names appeared on the Falcons injury report: Center Alex Mack and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

Jarrett (groin) was limited in practice while Mack sat out to get some rest, not for injury reasons. Rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee) also sat out. Fullback Keith Smith and linebacker Mykal Walker were limited Wednesday but both returned to practice as full participants.

Like on Wednesday, receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), cornerback Darqueze Dennard (quad), safety Ricardo Allen (concussion) and tackle Kaleb McGary (personal matter/not injury-related) did not practice Thursday as the Falcons continued to prepare for Sunday's home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.