Falcons injury report: Four key players held out of practice

A total of 11 players appeared on the Falcons' most recent injury report, including four key players who did not participate during Wednesday's practice.

Receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), cornerback Darqueze Dennard (quad), safety Ricardo Allen (concussion) and tackle Kaleb McGary (personal matter/not injury-related) did not practice while seven other players were limited as the Falcons continued to prepare for Sunday's home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.