Falcons injury report: Alex Mack limited, Julio Jones held out

The Atlanta Falcons held their final Wednesday practice of 2020, and the resulting injury report had a large number of players on it.
Julio Jones continues to be held out of practice due to his nagging hamstring injury, and it remains to be seen if he will be able to play again this season. Darqueze Dennard also missed practice again after not playing on Sunday against the Chiefs due to a quad injury. In more positive news, Alex Mack was able to practice in a limited fashion after missing the last game due to a concussion.
Here is the Falcons' injury report from Wednesday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|DE Steven Means
|Hand
|Full participation
|C Matt Hennessy
|Knee
|Full participation
|RB Ito Smith
|Rib
|Limited participation
|DE John Cominsky
|Shoulder
|Limited participation
|C Alex Mack
|Concussion
|Limited participation
|LB Foye Oluokun
|Ankle
|Limited participation
|G James Carpenter
|Groin
|Limited participation
|DT Marlon Davidson
|Knee
|Limited participation
|TE Luke Stocker
|Elbow
|Limited participation
|CB Darqueze Dennard
|Quad
|Did not participate
|WR Julio Jones
|Hamstring
|Did not participate
|WR Brandon Powell
|Foot
|Did not participate
|DE Charles Harris
|Personal matter
|Did not participate