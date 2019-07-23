Falcons' Day 1 playlist: BlocBoy JB, Post Malone, Future, G-Eazy and more by DJ Giggy 

Monday marked the start of AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp, and the team took to the field for the first time ahead of the 2019 season. The energy was high and the music was blaring for the first day of practice, and any fan wanting to listen to the team's practice playlist is in luck.
Here was the team's playlist from their first training camp practice, compiled by DJ Giggy.
|Song
|Artist
|Length
|Rover 2.0 (Clean)
|BlocBoy JB feat. 21 Savage
|4:22
|Run It Up (Clean)
|DDG feat. YBN Nahmir G Herbo and Blac Youngsta
|4:39
|Runnin' With The Devil (Clean)
|Van Halen
|3:33
|Sike! (Clean)
|Marty Grimes feat. P-LO and G-Eazy
|3:33
|Same B*tches (Clean)
|Post Malone feat. G-Eazy & YG
|3:50
|100 Shooters (Clean)
|Future Feat. Meek Mill & Doe-B
|3:29
|Ante Up (Robbin Hood Theory) (Clean)
|M.O.P.
|3:53
|Floor Seats (Clean)
|Jeezy feat. 2 Chainz
|3:25
|X Gon' Give It To Ya (Clean)
|DMX
|3:36
|Wam (Clean)
|ASAP Ferg feat. MadeinTYO
|2:39
|You Can Do It (MMP intro) (Clean)
|Ice Cube feat. Mack 10 & Ms Toi
|4:13
|We Dem Boyz (Clean)
|Wiz Khalifa
|3:46
|X
|Xzibit feat. Snoop Dogg
|4:23
|Bird Walk (Main)
|Soulja Boy Tell'em
|3:34
|The Bounce (MMP intro) (Clean)
|Jay-Z
|3:34
|Bugatti (DJ Mike D Remix) (Clean)
|Ace Hood feat. Rick Ross & Future
|3:18
|Double Up (Clean)
|SKAM2
|3:08
|The Franklinz (Benjamins Break) (MMP intro edit) (Clean)
|Crooklyn Clan
|3:57
|Handgun (Clean)
|YG feat. ASAP Rocky
|3:34
|Humpty Dance (MMP intro) (Clean)
|Digital Underground
|4:02
|Killing In the Name (Clean)
|Rage Against The Machine
|5:12
|Light It Up
|Big Sean (Feat. 2 Chainz)
|2:49
|Let Me Clear My Throat
|DJ Kool
|2:10
|No Limit (MMP Hood N*gga Intro Re Prize Fix) (Clean)
|G-Eazy & Gorilla Zoe
|4:20
|On the Regular
|Meek Mill
|3:04
|Paranoid (DJ JAY MMP intro) (Clean)
|Black Sabbath
|2:54
|Put On (Remix) (Clean)
|Young Jeezy feat. Jay-Z & Kanye West
|4:36
|Salt Shaker (DJ Rukus Acapella Out) (Clean)
|Ying Yang Twins feat. Lil Jon and the East Side Boyz
|3:29
|On To The Next One
|Jay-Z feat. Swizz Beatz
|4:16
|Raise The Roof
|Luke feat. No Good But So Good
|3:30
|The Show (Del intro)
|Doug E Fresh and The Get Fresh Crew
|7:07