Falcons encouraging employees to 'reflect and serve' on Juneteenth

In a memo sent to all Blank Family of Businesses associates, a group which includes the Atlanta Falcons, AMB Group CEO Steve Cannon encouraged all associates to use Friday, June 19th, more commonly referred to as "Juneteenth" as a day of reflection and service in the community.

"As we all have witnessed, the racial inequities in our nation have come to the forefront in ways that have made our country think and share open, honest dialogue more about these issues. It may be new and uncomfortable for some, but it is a needed step towards finding common ground and progress for our society. To this end, the leadership team and I encourage all Associates to use this Friday, June 19, as a day to learn, reflect and serve.

"June 19, often called Juneteenth, is a monumental yet often overlooked event in our history as it marks the effective end of slavery in the United States. After the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, slavery persisted in Confederate states. On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers informed enslaved African-Americans in Texas that they were freed by executive decree. You can learn more about the history of Juneteenth by visiting the website of the National Museum of African American History and Culture.