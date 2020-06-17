Wednesday, Jun 17, 2020 11:10 AM

Falcons encouraging employees to 'reflect and serve' on Juneteenth

AF_primary-300x285
Staff
Helmet_Practice_KD_12162017_69
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

In a memo sent to all Blank Family of Businesses associates, a group which includes the Atlanta Falcons, AMB Group CEO Steve Cannon encouraged all associates to use Friday, June 19th, more commonly referred to as "Juneteenth" as a day of reflection and service in the community.

"As we all have witnessed, the racial inequities in our nation have come to the forefront in ways that have made our country think and share open, honest dialogue more about these issues. It may be new and uncomfortable for some, but it is a needed step towards finding common ground and progress for our society. To this end, the leadership team and I encourage all Associates to use this Friday, June 19, as a day to learn, reflect and serve.

"June 19, often called Juneteenth, is a monumental yet often overlooked event in our history as it marks the effective end of slavery in the United States. After the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, slavery persisted in Confederate states. On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers informed enslaved African-Americans in Texas that they were freed by executive decree. You can learn more about the history of Juneteenth by visiting the website of the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

"On this Friday, most of our offices will close in order to give you an opportunity, in your own way, to reflect on how you can make a difference in our quest for racial equality, further learn about our collective history and culture in America, and/or provide service to your local community. Please check with your direct supervisor if you are in a role that may require you to work on Friday. For our hourly Associates that are scheduled to work Friday, June 19, this day will not be deemed time and a half. The organization will continue to pay for hours worked. Our newly established Diversity and Inclusion Council will advise the leadership team on how our businesses should proceed in future endeavors that honor historical events and milestones and celebrate the diverse cultures in our society."

