Falcons add seven to football staff

The Atlanta Falcons have named Roderick Moore Jr., and Bobby Thomas assistant strength and conditioning coaches, and named Mario Jeberaeel a diversity coaching intern. Additionally, Paul Rice, Charles Walker, Sal Conti and Patrick Kramer have been named football analysts.

Moore joins the Falcons after spending the last two years as the Athletics Director of North America for Vald Performance, where he evaluated motion analysis, ground reaction forces, eccentric hamstring strength and bilateral asymmetry at all levels (Military, NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA).

Prior to his stint at Vald Performance, he was the Vice President of Sports (US & UK) for Sparta Science for a year and was the Vice President of Sports Performance at Catapult Sports two years before that.

Moore's career started at University of Tennessee where he began as a graduate assistant strength coach (1999-2001) before being elevated to assistant head strength coach (2001-04) and later to associate head strength coach (2004-07). He also spent two seasons (2010-2011) as co-director of strength and conditioning at Florida International University.

Moore earned his bachelor's degree in psychology from Morehouse College (1993-97) before earning a master's in human performance/sport psychology from University of Tennessee (1999-2001). Moore was a football varsity letterman and a track & field varsity letterman during his time at Morehouse College.

Thomas has spent the past three seasons (2018-20) as the associate director of strength & conditioning coach for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers football program where he was responsible for the design, implementation and ongoing evaluation of the long-term injured/reintegration program. He also assisted with all strength and conditioning, speed and agility and recovery for the team.

Prior to his tenure at Western Kentucky, Thomas spent two seasons (2016-17) as a strength & conditioning assistant at Fresno State University. In his role, he was responsible for the design and implementation of the injury prevention program among other responsibilities. He also spent one season (2015) as a strength & conditioning assistant for North Carolina State's football program, one season (2014) as a sports performance intern at Stanford and two seasons (2012-13) as a graduate assistant at the University of South Dakota.

Thomas earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from Humboldt State University in Arcata, Calif., and earned a master's degree in interdisciplinary studies from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, S.D.

Since 2018, Jeberaeel has served as the offensive line coach at Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas. In his first season as offensive line coach, the Wildcats led the Southland conference in sacks allowed, while offensive tackles Dakota Laws and center Bill Weber each received second-team all-conference honors.

In 2019, Jeberaeel assisted with the offensive line of the Green Bay Packers as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship during phase two and phase three of OTAs.

Jeberaeel spent three seasons (2015-17) coaching at the University of Kansas beginning as an offensive graduate assistant and assistant offensive line coach from 2015-16 before being promoted to quality control coach in 2017. During his time in Lawrence, Jeberaeel coached the offensive line, tight ends and fullbacks.

Jeberaeel began his coaching career as an offensive graduate assistant and offensive line coach at Nicholls State University from 2010-11 before being promoted to offensive line coach in 2012. He also spent two seasons (2013-14) as the University of Arkansas-Monticello where he served as the offensive line, tight ends and fullbacks coach, as well as the recruiting and strength coordinator.

A native of Las Vegas, Jeberaeel earned a Bachelor of Science degree in university studies from the University of Nevada – Las Vegas where he played along the Rebels' offensive line from 2005-08.

Rice has spent the past three seasons (2018-20) as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Fordham University. Over his first two seasons at Fordham, six defensive players earned All-Patriot League honors, including four who earned first-team all-conference.

Prior to his tenure at Fordham, Rice coached defensive backs, special teams and outside linebackers for five seasons (2013-17) at his alma mater, Yale University. He began his collegiate coaching career at Georgia Tech where he served as an offensive graduate assistant and fullbacks coach in 2012.

A native of Hunting Valley, Ohio, Rice was a four-year starter at Yale playing running back, cornerback and safety. Rice earned the Charley Loftus "Rookie of the Year" Award in 2006 and also earned first-team All-Ivy League honors. Rice earned a Bachelor of Science degree in political science from Yale in 2010.

Walker comes to Atlanta having served as an assistant recruiting coordinator for personnel and recruitment on defense at Penn State University for the past two seasons. In his role, Walker coordinated all aspects of recruiting and prospect evaluation on defense for the Nittany Lions.

Prior to his time at Penn State, Walker spent five seasons (2014-18) coaching at his alma mater, the University of Massachusetts. Walker started as a linebackers coach from 2014-16 before adding recruiting coordinator to his responsibilities beginning in 2016. In 2018, Walker was promoted to special teams coordinator for the Minutemen. In 2017, Walker was named the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston Assistant Coach of the Year.

Walker appeared in 50 career games for the University of Massachusetts over five seasons (2003-07) where he recorded 340 total tackles. earned two CAA all-conference honors, was selected as a team captain as a senior and was named to UMass' All-Decade Team. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from UMass in 2007 and earned a Master of Business Administration from Nichols College in 2012.

Conti spent the past season as an offensive video graduate assistant at Clemson University where he served as the primary support staff member to the tight ends coach and led weekly presentations and reports of upcoming opponent's offensive schemes and personnel breakdown for the defensive staff.

In 2019, Conti served as a scouting intern for the Kansas City Chiefs where he evaluated upcoming unrestricted free agents for the personnel staff's review among other responsibilities.

Conti attended Central Connecticut State University from 2014-17 where he served as a student assistant offensive line and tight ends coach from 2015-16. In his role, Conti created cutups of upcoming opponents for the offensive staff to use in game-planning, ran the defensive scout team and inputted offensive calls prior to games.

Kramer comes to Atlanta having most recently served as a senior offensive analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach at Notre Dame for three seasons (2018-20). In his role, Kramer was responsible for weekly opponent breakdowns and control of the defensive scout team, among others.

Prior to Notre Dame, Kramer was the offensive quality control coach and assistant quarterbacks coach at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 2017 and coached wide receivers at John Carroll University in 2016.