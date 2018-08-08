Early Bird Report: Ricardo Allen's inspiring journey; how 2008 bucked an NFL trend and more

"Then we get back to the high school, which was totally shut down at that point. He was like, 'Coach, do you mind opening the weight room for me? I opened up the weight room to let him get a 45-minute workout in. He's just that different."

"No kidding, as the kid got out of the van, he pulls a jump rope out of his bag, starts jumping rope for five, six minutes just to get a lather before he went in to eat," Wilson told McClure. "He went in, ate, had a great talk, and when we came back out, he started to jump rope again before we loaded in the van.

McClure spoke with Mainland High School coach Scott Wilson, who was an assistant coach while Allen played for the team, about the unique drive he saw in the Falcons cornerback even then.

Allen signed a three-year contract extension with the Falcons on Tuesday, and he was in front of the media after Wednesday’s practice to discuss his journey, which Vaughn McClure wrote about in a piece for ESPN .

Ricardo Allen’s story can easily serve as an inspiration of sorts to those who value drive and determination over natural talent. After being released by the Falcons after training camp in 2014 and subsequently re-signed as a practice squad cornerback, Allen has worked his way to become one of the most reliable free safeties in the NFL.

