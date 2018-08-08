Advertising

Wednesday, Aug 08, 2018 09:07 AM

Early Bird Report: Ricardo Allen's inspiring journey; how 2008 bucked an NFL trend and more

32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Allen_TCPractice_EM_08042018-32

FLOWERY BRANCH – Today’s Early Bird Report includes Ricardo Allen’s journey to become a key piece in the Falcons’ rising defense as well as a look back at how 2008 bucked a major NFL trend.

RELATED CONTENT

Ricardo Allen’s story can easily serve as an inspiration of sorts to those who value drive and determination over natural talent. After being released by the Falcons after training camp in 2014 and subsequently re-signed as a practice squad cornerback, Allen has worked his way to become one of the most reliable free safeties in the NFL.

Allen signed a three-year contract extension with the Falcons on Tuesday, and he was in front of the media after Wednesday’s practice to discuss his journey, which Vaughn McClure wrote about in a piece for ESPN.

McClure spoke with Mainland High School coach Scott Wilson, who was an assistant coach while Allen played for the team, about the unique drive he saw in the Falcons cornerback even then.

"No kidding, as the kid got out of the van, he pulls a jump rope out of his bag, starts jumping rope for five, six minutes just to get a lather before he went in to eat," Wilson told McClure. "He went in, ate, had a great talk, and when we came back out, he started to jump rope again before we loaded in the van.

"Then we get back to the high school, which was totally shut down at that point. He was like, 'Coach, do you mind opening the weight room for me? I opened up the weight room to let him get a 45-minute workout in. He's just that different."

Here are some other articles for Falcons fans to check out today:

Turner_AP_080907041828
DAVE MARTIN/2008 AP

The Ringer: How 2008 bucked the trend and became a year for running backs

The NFL has steadily become a league oriented around throwing the football, but in 2008 there was a bit of a correction on that trend. In a detailed piece for The Ringer, Danny Kelly dissected why the 2008 season, in which there were a staggering 476 rushing touchdowns, offered a moment of glory for the running back position.

“What could explain this massive uptick in running? Some of it was borne of necessity,” Kelly writes. “While some teams may have loved to adopt the Patriots’ high-flying scheme, not all of them had future–Hall of Fame–caliber quarterbacks capable of running it. For those squads lacking an elite signal-caller and/or pass catchers, the run game wasn’t just a preference: Take the Dolphins, who threw caution to the wind and just about abandoned the quarterback position and starter Chad Pennington altogether.”

To read more about how teams ran wild in 2008, click here.

Bleacher Report: Q&A with Jets safety Jamal Adams

The Falcons begin their preseason slate on Friday against the New York Jets, and they’re working hard to give a good effort. Can the same be said of their opponents? During a Q&A with Bleacher Report’s Tyler Dunne, Jets safety Jamal Adams shared his belief that his team didn’t always give their best last season.

“Everybody was used to losing,” Adams told Dunne. “You can always tell that vibe. I came in, and it was like everybody wanted to do the bare minimum. They didn't want to go above and beyond. They didn't want to take that extra step. They didn't want to be uncomfortable, [but] to be great, you have to be uncomfortable. You have to be willing to sacrifice and willing to do the little things. And the team, the organization, just wasn't doing those things. It could've been two or three people on the team that were doing it and then the rest weren't or vice versa. But if you're not clicking on all cylinders with the 53-man roster, everybody upstairs, the staff, the whole organization, it's not going to go anywhere, man.”

To read the rest of this Q&A with one of the players the Falcons will see on Friday, click here.

Pro Football Focus: NFL quarterback rankings for 2018

The NFL quarterback hierarchy is one of the most popular debates among football fans, and it’s one that doesn’t have a clear-cut answer. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is a player who is often at a number of different spots in a given ranking, depending on who is creating it, but he’s proven himself to be one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

In their quarterback rankings entering the 2018 season, Pro Football Focus showed just how highly they think of the 2016 league MVP. Ryan is ranked third on PFF’s ranking, behind only Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

“Last season was not as bad as the stats would indicate while 2016 may not have been as good as the MVP stats showed, but Ryan is a consistent, top-tier quarterback,” PFF’s Steve Palazzolo writes. “He ranked third last year with an 88.3 grade and second in 2016 with a 92.2 grade, and the story of last year was his ranking first at avoiding turnover-worthy plays while finishing 14th in interception percentage (poor interception luck).”

Related Content

Matt Ryan creates an indelible memory for two sons of fallen hero
news

Matt Ryan creates an indelible memory for two sons of fallen hero

The Falcons hosted a Military Day at training camp for the fourth consecutive year, giving players and coaches the opportunity to spend time with families of fallen heroes
How to watch Falcons vs. Jets: Time, TV, live stream, radio, weather, latest injury news
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Jets: Time, TV, live stream, radio, weather, latest injury news

The Falcons begin their 2018 preseason on the road in New Jersey, where they will face the New York Jets on Friday night
Falcons camp observations: Quinn ‘totally committed’ to playing rookies; lists positions he’s eager to watch
news

Falcons camp observations: Quinn ‘totally committed’ to playing rookies; lists positions he’s eager to watch

The Falcons wrapped up their final practice of 2018 AT&T Training Camp on Wednesday, and they now turn their attention to the preseason opener against the New York Jets
Here’s why the new helmet rule will not change how the Falcons approach tackling
news

Here’s why the new helmet rule will not change how the Falcons approach tackling

The Falcons have been employing a leveraged-based technique for years that keeps the helmet completely out of contact
Questions about Marvin Hall, Falcons players playing multiple positions, Super Bowl, nickname suggestions, AFC contenders, more
news

Questions about Marvin Hall, Falcons players playing multiple positions, Super Bowl, nickname suggestions, AFC contenders, more

You’ve got questions about the Falcons and we’ve got answers – Straight from the ’Beek
From Backsteet Boys to Wiz Khalifa: Here are the 36 songs in the Falcons' practice playlist
news

From Backsteet Boys to Wiz Khalifa: Here are the 36 songs in the Falcons' practice playlist

Check out the entire Falcons' playlist from Tuesday's practice
Position-by-position breakdown of the Falcons’ first unofficial depth chart 
news

Position-by-position breakdown of the Falcons’ first unofficial depth chart 

Here's a position-by-position breakdown of the first unofficial depth chart
WATCH: Devonta Freeman answers Falcons fans’ questions in Twitter Q&A
news

WATCH: Devonta Freeman answers Falcons fans’ questions in Twitter Q&A

Before heading back to the locker room after Tuesday's practice, Devonta Freeman took over the Falcons' official Twitter account to answer some fan questions
Falcons’ coach Dan Quinn invites former Ravens great Ed Reed to practice
news

Falcons’ coach Dan Quinn invites former Ravens great Ed Reed to practice

Dan Quinn invited former Ravens' safety Ed Reed to practice on Tuesday 
Falcons camp observations: Players put in extra red-zone work; Matt Ryan and Austin Hooper developing chemistry, more
news

Falcons camp observations: Players put in extra red-zone work; Matt Ryan and Austin Hooper developing chemistry, more

The team continues to put in work during the 2018 AT&T Training Camp, and the players have now taken it upon themselves to practice specific aspects of their game
LOOK: Falcons release first depth chart of training camp ahead of preseason game vs. Jets
news

LOOK: Falcons release first depth chart of training camp ahead of preseason game vs. Jets

It's still early, but here's the first look at the position-by-position pecking order on offense, defense and special teams

Advertising