Deion Sanders hires former Falcons coach and player at Jackson State

Phillips played receiver in the NFL from 1989-94, where he played for the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons. The former University of Houston standout was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the 10th round (253rd overall) of the 1989 NFL Draft .

Phillips played for the Lions for two seasons and then finished his playing career in Atlanta, where he played with Sanders from 1991-93. In five seasons he made 49 catches for 578 yards and scored two touchdowns. He played in two playoff games with the Falcons in 1991 and had one catch for 11 yards.