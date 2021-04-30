Best players available for Falcons to draft on Day 2

With Day 2 of the NFL Draft about to get underway and the Falcons owning the No. 35 pick in the second round and No. 68 pick in the third round, there's plenty of opportunity for Atlanta to continue to add talented players to its roster.
The Falcons selected tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick on Thursday night. Pitts was the best player available when general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith were on the clock so we should expect the same approach heading into Friday night.
Here's a list of the best players available heading into rounds two and three of the NFL Draft:
- LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame
- S Trevon Moehrig, TCU
- DT Christian Barmore, Alabama
- CB Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State
- RB Javonte Williams, North Carolina
- OLB Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
- OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State
- EDGE Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest
- C Landon Dickerson, Alabama
- S Richie Grant, UCF
- CB Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse
- EDGE Joseph Ossai, Texas
- WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
- WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU
- CB Tyson Campbell, Georgia
- CB Kelvin Joseph, Kentucky
- CB Aaron Robinson, UCF
- OT/G Jalen Mayfield, Michigan
- C Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma
- S Jevon Holland, Oregon
- OLB Nick Bolton, Missouri
- G Wyatt Davis, G, Ohio State
The Falcons have eight picks remaining in the 2021 NFL Draft:
- Round 2 | Pick 3 (35 overall)
- Round 3 | Pick 4 (68 overall)
- Round 4 | Pick 3 (108 overall)
- Round 5 | Pick 4 (148 overall)
- Round 5 | Pick 38* (182 overall)
- Round 5 | Pick 39* (183 overall)
- Round 6 | Pick 3 (187 overall)
- Round 6 | Pick 35* (219 overall)
*Denotes a compensatory pick