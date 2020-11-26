Atlanta Falcons to work virtually on Thursday

The Falcons were informed of two positive COVID-19 tests from non-coaching staff members

Nov 26, 2020 at 08:59 AM
AF_primary-300x285
Atlanta Falcons Staff
AF_20200815_Training Camp_KD2_3653
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Thursday morning that they were informed of two positive COVID-19 tests from non-coaching staff members.

Contact tracing protocols have commenced and at this time the team has stopped all in-person work at IBM Performance Field with all operations being conducted virtually on Thursday.

This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials and does not affect the status of Sunday's game. The Falcons said the health and safety of the team is their highest priority.

