Atlanta Falcons to work virtually on Thursday

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Thursday morning that they were informed of two positive COVID-19 tests from non-coaching staff members.
Contact tracing protocols have commenced and at this time the team has stopped all in-person work at IBM Performance Field with all operations being conducted virtually on Thursday.
This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials and does not affect the status of Sunday's game. The Falcons said the health and safety of the team is their highest priority.