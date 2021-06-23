Atlanta Falcons to host open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Atlanta Falcons announced today plans to host an open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The 2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Dirty Birds Open Practice will be in the afternoon of Saturday, August 7, exact time will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be $5 each and all proceeds will go to the Emory Healthcare's research and discovery programs. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on July 8 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Atlanta Falcons Season Ticket Members will receive information this week on how to purchase tickets before the general public on-sale.

The 2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Dirty Birds Open Practice entertainment, including cheerleaders, drumline and Atlanta Falcons Legends, will kick-off when gates open and fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy Mercedes-Benz Stadium's award-winning food & beverage experience offering fan-first prices.

Due to the current NFL protocols around COVID-19, there will not be opportunities for player autographs.

For more information on the event, please go to: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/open-practice