Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United to retire No. 44 for 2021 seasons in honor of Hank Aaron

"When you look at icons of Atlanta and the sport of baseball, Hank Aaron is undoubtedly included in that group," said Falcons President & CEO Rich McKay. "But he was more than an icon in sports, he was an icon off the field as well in how he carried himself and treated others. Because of that we are honored to celebrate his awe-inspiring life by retiring number 44 this season for our Atlanta Falcons. He was a true icon and yet when you encountered him, he always made you feel special. He was a great ambassador for the game of baseball, a great ambassador of the City of Atlanta and quite simply a great person."