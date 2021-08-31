Arthur Blank Family Foundation pledges $1 million to Hurricane Ida relief efforts

THE ARTHUR M. BLANK FAMILY FOUNDATION PLEDGES

$1 MILLION TO HURRICANE IDA RELIEF EFFORTS

Commitments to the American Red Cross and the Greater New Orleans Foundation

to assist with immediate disaster relief

ATLANTA – August 31, 2021 – In response to the impact of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana, Mississippi and the storm's ongoing impact as it continues to move north, Arthur M. Blank today announced two grants through his family foundation totaling $1 million to the American Red Cross and the Greater New Orleans Foundation.

"This storm's impact on many people and communities will be felt for some time and that includes many of our family, friends and associates across our portfolio of businesses and foundation who have personal connections to the Gulf Coast," said Blank. "Many of the communities being devastated by this storm are already reeling from COVID. So many are without power and resources are already stretched thin, so it is not only impacting those who were in the storm's path, but also those who've been called upon to help those areas get back on their feet. We are in a time of crisis, and we're so grateful for the first responders, health care workers and other public servants who are already going above and beyond. We hope to play a small part in helping those communities recover by supporting two organizations providing relief on the ground. We encourage others to join the effort to lift those impacted by this storm."

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation is making commitments of $500,000 each to The American Red Cross and the Greater New Orleans Foundation (GNOF). The Red Cross is currently on the ground working around the clock to help those affected by the hurricane, and the GNOF is supporting non-profit partners that will be critical to addressing various problems caused by the storm. To support their efforts, please donate by visiting:

· The American Red Cross: https://www.redcross.org/

· Greater New Orleans Foundation: https://www.gnof.org/

"At times like these, I hope we can set aside the things that divide us in a spirit of unity to help others suffering through a crisis simply because it's the right thing to do," said Blank.

About The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation

Over the past 25 years, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation has granted more than $800 million and is now committed to significantly accelerating the impact of its philanthropy over the next 10+ years.

The Blank Family Foundation Board has identified three new collective areas of giving: Youth Development, Democracy and Environment. The Foundation's work will continue to prioritize Georgia (with a focus on Atlanta) and Montana, while also considering the potential for greater national impact and influence. The Foundation will continue to oversee a large portfolio of Founder-led initiatives and guide the Associate-led giving committees operating across the Blank Family of Businesses.

Mr. Blank, chairman of the foundation, co-founded The Home Depot, the world's largest home improvement retailer, in 1978 and retired from the company as co-chairman in 2001. He currently owns the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United of MLS, the PGA TOUR Superstore, Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium and three ranches in Montana.

For more information, please visit www.blankfoundation.org.

