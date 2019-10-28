A Quarterback's Take: The second halves are a tormenting reminder of how good the Falcons really are

There were a lot of guys making a lot of contributions to the Falcons passing attack in this game. I expected Calvin Ridley, Austin Hooper and Julio Jones to have big games. Who else can contribute? Well you can throw to Devonta Freeman and get him involved. Who's not in the mix anymore? Mohamed Sanu. So, who is going to make the plays since Sanu is out? They drafted a kid out of LSU, who came here to play special teams that has begun to surface as a legitimate wide receiver. We saw it in training camp and saw it against the Seahawks. That was Russell Gage Jr. Gage was put in the slot, he knew where he was supposed to be and made a couple of big-time grabs. He had seven grabs in the game and that is the contribution that you are looking for if you send another player somewhere else. You better have a plan and have another guy who can step in. Thomas and Quinn had that plan with Russell Gage who they were going to plug in and he played well.