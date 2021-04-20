2021 NFL Draft: Why Rashawn Slater could be Falcons' first-round pick 

Why he fits with the Falcons

The Falcons allowed 41 sacks on Matt Ryan last year and struggled to run the ball efficiently for a third consecutive season. With the amount of pass-catching weapons Ryan has at his disposal in Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage and Hayden Hurst, shoring up the pocket for Atlanta's quarterback will be imperative.

The Falcons have finished in the bottom half of the league in rushing offense since the 2018 season where they ranked No. 27. In 2019, Atlanta finished No. 30 in this area and No. 27 in 2020.

Slater in addition to improved play from Jake Matthews, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary and Matt Hennessy, could give the Falcons a solid core along the offensive line to build around. All four of these players started at least one game in the 2020 season.

Expert analysis: