Social Media Recap: How the Falcons' victory against the Bears played out on Twitter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons (1-0) scored a big win in Week 1 on the road against the Chicago Bears (0-1), and both fans and players alike were on Twitter throughout the afternoon Sunday to discuss the game.
One of the great things about social media, is that it expands who fans can interact with throughout an NFL Sunday and helps foster a community of people who share the same passion. It can also make for some amusing trash-talk.
Let’s dive into some of the best tweets from Sunday’s road victory in this week’s social recap:
Life comes at you fast when @AtlantaFalcons notifications are on. — Touchdown Buttons (@TD_BUTTONS) September 10, 2017
it begins now. let the savagery reign upon those who stand in the way of @AtlantaFalcons— SDM502 (@STAN502) September 10, 2017
There just aren't that many things in life more important to me than @AtlantaFalcons football! #SeasonOpener #InBrotherhood— kered (@DTE_20) September 10, 2017
— Brendan Cosgrove (@bcCoz) September 10, 2017
Duke Rileyalready laying the wood #RiseUp #ATLvsCHI #AtlantaFalcons
#ATLvsCHI I said it awhile ago and I'll say it again! That— tweakatweet (@tweakatweet) September 10, 2017
Keanu Nealwith that #ZeroDarkThirty lol lawd have mercy lol #FALCONS #RISEUP
#BeanZone https://t.co/hbPqUq738U— James Hicks (@jdh284) September 10, 2017
football a chess match, we gon get explosive just gotta be patient yall— Reggie (@i_am_reggie) September 10, 2017
HOOOOOOOOOOOPER TO THE CRIB.— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 10, 2017
ATL 20 | CHI 10#ATLvsCHI pic.twitter.com/SGcWpFCmfl
How everyone’s looking after seeing Hooper with that mean ass stiff arm pic.twitter.com/JKabYroySg— DEEZUS (@DeShawnThomas11) September 10, 2017
@AustinHooper18 = #baller—
1-0
Devonta Freeman(@devontafreeman) September 10, 2017
1-0 #RiseUp! Never said it will be easy but it damn sure will be worth it. #GreatWin!—
Ricardo Allen(@Ricardo37Allen) September 10, 2017
S/o on my Bean @AustinHooper18 for balling on today. Proud of the brotherhood for pulling that one out. #BeanTalk #RiseUp—
Mohamed SanuSr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) September 10, 2017
Bad teams find a way to lose— Dave Squires (@davefalcon90) September 10, 2017
Good teams find a way to win.#ATLvsCHI