Social Media Recap: How the Falcons' victory against the Bears played out on Twitter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons (1-0) scored a big win in Week 1 on the road against the Chicago Bears (0-1), and both fans and players alike were on Twitter throughout the afternoon Sunday to discuss the game.

One of the great things about social media, is that it expands who fans can interact with throughout an NFL Sunday and helps foster a community of people who share the same passion. It can also make for some amusing trash-talk.

Let’s dive into some of the best tweets from Sunday’s road victory in this week’s social recap:

Life comes at you fast when @AtlantaFalcons notifications are on.  — Touchdown Buttons (@TD_BUTTONS) September 10, 2017

it begins now. let the savagery reign upon those who stand in the way of @AtlantaFalcons — SDM502 (@STAN502) September 10, 2017

There just aren't that many things in life more important to me than @AtlantaFalcons football! #SeasonOpener #InBrotherhood — kered (@DTE_20) September 10, 2017

football a chess match, we gon get explosive just gotta be patient yall — Reggie (@i_am_reggie) September 10, 2017

HOOOOOOOOOOOPER TO THE CRIB.



ATL 20 | CHI 10#ATLvsCHI pic.twitter.com/SGcWpFCmfl — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 10, 2017

How everyone’s looking after seeing Hooper with that mean ass stiff arm pic.twitter.com/JKabYroySg — DEEZUS (@DeShawnThomas11) September 10, 2017

1-0 #RiseUp! Never said it will be easy but it damn sure will be worth it. #GreatWin! — Ricardo Allen (@Ricardo37Allen) September 10, 2017