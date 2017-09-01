Social Media Recap: How the Falcons' loss to the Vikings played out on Twitter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons dropped a hard-fought game to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday to fall to 7-5 on the season. Atlanta must regroup quickly with an important NFC South game against the New Orleans Saints rapidly approaching on Thursday night.
As always, let’s dive into some of the best tweets from the Falcons’ game.
Pregame
Arrive early. Be loud! @AtlantaFalcons #InBrotherhood #MINvsATL #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/08HtwTr9pD— Mark Cooper (@HangNwitCoop) December 3, 2017
“Everybody. Every play. Let’s bring it today‼️” - #MattyIce❄️ pic.twitter.com/noKPo1Rjq8— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 3, 2017
We have several players representing a number of great causes today #MyCauseMyCleats https://t.co/4n82FhiiW9 @adobespark— Matt Haley (@FalconsMHaley) December 3, 2017
GAME TIME.— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 3, 2017
First quarter (Falcons 3, Vikings 0)
Great PBU by— Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) December 3, 2017
Robert Alfordon third down to force Minnesota to punt. #MINvsATL
It's funny - I think Robert Alford plays BETTER when he knows he's the number one— Mean DW (@FalcoholicDW) December 3, 2017
Flag thrown on Mackensie Alexander for pass interfence against— William McFadden (@willmcfadden) December 3, 2017
Mohamed Sanugives the #Falcons a first down.
Noted #Falcons reception machine— Mean DW (@FalcoholicDW) December 3, 2017
Levine Toilolowith the big third down conversion
On back-to-back passes to tight ends, Falcons convert on third down. This time, a pass to Levine Toilolo. #MINvsATL— Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) December 3, 2017
4th and 2? No biggie. @Teco_Raww pic.twitter.com/XpK9smSiP6— Carlton (@SlopingGiraffe) December 3, 2017
— Mean DW (@FalcoholicDW) December 3, 2017
Tevin Coleman's ability to accelerate in space is ridiculous #Falcons
#MoneyMatt puts us on the board!— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 3, 2017
Bryant connects from 38 yards out.
MIN 0 | ATL 3 pic.twitter.com/0Q5g4Hz8UV
Second quarter (Falcons 3, Vikings 7)
.@GradyJarrett is having a helluva season for the #Falcons. Gets credited with the sack. #MINvsATL— Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) December 3, 2017
— Matt Tabeek (@MatthewTabeek) December 3, 2017
Grady Jarrettwith the big sack -- and Stefon Diggs was wide open downfield, too. Huge defensive play. #MINvsATL
Vikings are 0-for-2 now on third down. Something to watch as the game goes on. The #Falcons defense has been much better in that area the last few games. #MINvsATL— Matt Tabeek (@MatthewTabeek) December 3, 2017
Keenum finds McKinnon for the 2-yd score.— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 3, 2017
MIN 7 | ATL 3
Q2 10:01
Jerrick McKinnon, from Atlanta, did the 'Dirty Bird' after his TD dance. Happy to have celebrations back in the NFL.— Kevin McSpadden (@kevinmcspadden) December 4, 2017
Jerrick Mckinnon catches TD pass then Sprayberry high grad does the dirty bird end zone dance @Vikings lead @AtlantaFalcons 7-3 w 10:00 2Q @CBS46Sports @cbs46— fred kalil (@fredkalil) December 3, 2017
Second quarter (Falcons 6, Vikings 7)
— Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) December 3, 2017
Matt Ryanfinds Julio Jonesfor a first down on Jones’ first catch of the day. #MINvsATL
Mohamed Sanu showing off his concentrations skills and hand strength to make a tough catch over the middle for a first down. #Falcons— William McFadden (@willmcfadden) December 3, 2017
Mohamed Sanu is one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL. Dude can ball #Falcons— Vinny Fiorino (@VinnyFiorino) December 3, 2017
Sanu & Jones get involved as the offense tacks on another FG. pic.twitter.com/n5WLOF0K0U— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 3, 2017
Takk coming for the QB! pic.twitter.com/LlahAYBLXK— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 3, 2017
That's Takk McKinley's fifth sack of the year. He's now tied for the third most sacks by a rookie in franchise history. #Falcons— Curtis Jackson III (@falconsfiddy) December 3, 2017
if takk mckinley can get to a place where he can string pass rush moves together he's gonna be an absolute terror— charles mcdonald (@FourVerts) December 4, 2017
A low scoring battle between NFC foes. pic.twitter.com/0dwMuTtsHD— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 3, 2017
Third quarter (Falcons 9, Vikings 7)
missed you @devontafreeman pic.twitter.com/Pe4w2CoNpj— charles mcdonald (@FourVerts) December 3, 2017
Love that effort— Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) December 3, 2017
Devonta Freemanruns with. #MINvsATL
Devonta Freeman muscling his way to a first down!— Wendy Adams (@wendyradio) December 3, 2017
47 yard FG is good for #MoneyMatt.— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 3, 2017
MIN 7 | ATL 9
Q3 11:57 pic.twitter.com/7gR15GFFXq
Fourth quarter (Falcons 9, Vikings 14)
Vikings held the ball for the last 8:11 of the 3rd QTR. If the #Falcons defense can somehow hold them to a FG here, I'd call that a win.— Wendy Adams (@wendyradio) December 3, 2017
#Vikings are picking up their third downs. 3-3,3-3,3-1 on this time consuming drive. #Falcons defense can't get off the field.— D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) December 3, 2017
Falcons defense has had two bad drives all day. But they were both TD drives. Offense needs to score a touchdown here and go for two.— Scott Carasik (@CarasikS) December 3, 2017
Rudolph catches the TD pass for the Vikings.— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 3, 2017
MIN 14 | ATL 9
Q4 14:56
Here are the 2017 Falcons. Defense on the field for over 8 minutes, offense responds with a three-and-out.— Mike Conti (@MikeConti929) December 3, 2017
— Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) December 3, 2017
Matt Bryant’s field goal no good. #MINvsATL
Final from @MBStadium. pic.twitter.com/HSw4IY3zDq— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 3, 2017
Postgame (Falcons lose 9-14)
"Told the team we got a quick turnaround. Got a division game right back here Thursday night." -DQ pic.twitter.com/013UKaevVJ— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 3, 2017
We're still very much in the playoff hunt! Don't get hung up on today's hard fought game. We're still 4-2 out of the last 6 games, Dirty Birdz got this 落 @AtlantaFalcons #PlayoffsPush #RiseUp #RiseUp17 #ATLvsMIN #MINvsATL #InBrotherhood— Xavier Cohen (@hollywoodcohen) December 4, 2017
It's a battle of NFC South rivals Thursday Night!@Saints vs @AtlantaFalcons on #TNF pic.twitter.com/6df7Kfx1rc— TNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 4, 2017
If I had to pick one team I don't wanna see in the playoffs.. I'd have to go with that same Atlanta Falcons team we played yesterday.— FORD (@GodShammgod40) December 4, 2017