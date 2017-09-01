Social Media Recap: How the Falcons' loss to the Vikings played out on Twitter

Let’s dive into some of the best tweets from the Falcons’ hard-fought game against the Vikings.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons dropped a hard-fought game to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday to fall to 7-5 on the season. Atlanta must regroup quickly with an important NFC South game against the New Orleans Saints rapidly approaching on Thursday night.

As always, let’s dive into some of the best tweets from the Falcons’ game.

Pregame

We have several players representing a number of great causes today #MyCauseMyCleats https://t.co/4n82FhiiW9 @adobespark — Matt Haley (@FalconsMHaley) December 3, 2017

First quarter (Falcons 3, Vikings 0)

Great PBU by Robert Alford on third down to force Minnesota to punt. #MINvsATL — Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) December 3, 2017

It's funny - I think Robert Alford plays BETTER when he knows he's the number one — Mean DW (@FalcoholicDW) December 3, 2017

Flag thrown on Mackensie Alexander for pass interfence against Mohamed Sanu gives the #Falcons a first down. — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) December 3, 2017

Noted #Falcons reception machine Levine Toilolo with the big third down conversion — Mean DW (@FalcoholicDW) December 3, 2017

On back-to-back passes to tight ends, Falcons convert on third down. This time, a pass to Levine Toilolo. #MINvsATL — Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) December 3, 2017

Tevin Coleman 's ability to accelerate in space is ridiculous #Falcons — Mean DW (@FalcoholicDW) December 3, 2017

#MoneyMatt puts us on the board!



Bryant connects from 38 yards out.



MIN 0 | ATL 3 pic.twitter.com/0Q5g4Hz8UV — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 3, 2017

Second quarter (Falcons 3, Vikings 7)

.@GradyJarrett is having a helluva season for the #Falcons. Gets credited with the sack. #MINvsATL — Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) December 3, 2017

Grady Jarrett with the big sack -- and Stefon Diggs was wide open downfield, too. Huge defensive play. #MINvsATL — Matt Tabeek (@MatthewTabeek) December 3, 2017

Vikings are 0-for-2 now on third down. Something to watch as the game goes on. The #Falcons defense has been much better in that area the last few games. #MINvsATL — Matt Tabeek (@MatthewTabeek) December 3, 2017

Keenum finds McKinnon for the 2-yd score.



MIN 7 | ATL 3

Q2 10:01 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 3, 2017

Jerrick McKinnon, from Atlanta, did the 'Dirty Bird' after his TD dance. Happy to have celebrations back in the NFL. — Kevin McSpadden (@kevinmcspadden) December 4, 2017

Jerrick Mckinnon catches TD pass then Sprayberry high grad does the dirty bird end zone dance @Vikings lead @AtlantaFalcons 7-3 w 10:00 2Q @CBS46Sports @cbs46 — fred kalil (@fredkalil) December 3, 2017

Second quarter (Falcons 6, Vikings 7)

Mohamed Sanu showing off his concentrations skills and hand strength to make a tough catch over the middle for a first down. #Falcons — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) December 3, 2017

Mohamed Sanu is one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL. Dude can ball #Falcons — Vinny Fiorino (@VinnyFiorino) December 3, 2017

Sanu & Jones get involved as the offense tacks on another FG. pic.twitter.com/n5WLOF0K0U — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 3, 2017

Takk coming for the QB!  pic.twitter.com/LlahAYBLXK — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 3, 2017

That's Takk McKinley's fifth sack of the year. He's now tied for the third most sacks by a rookie in franchise history. #Falcons — Curtis Jackson III (@falconsfiddy) December 3, 2017

if takk mckinley can get to a place where he can string pass rush moves together he's gonna be an absolute terror — charles mcdonald (@FourVerts) December 4, 2017

A low scoring battle between NFC foes. pic.twitter.com/0dwMuTtsHD — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 3, 2017

Third quarter (Falcons 9, Vikings 7)

Devonta Freeman muscling his way to a first down! — Wendy Adams (@wendyradio) December 3, 2017

47 yard FG is good for #MoneyMatt.



MIN 7 | ATL 9

Q3 11:57 pic.twitter.com/7gR15GFFXq — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 3, 2017

Fourth quarter (Falcons 9, Vikings 14)

Vikings held the ball for the last 8:11 of the 3rd QTR. If the #Falcons defense can somehow hold them to a FG here, I'd call that a win. — Wendy Adams (@wendyradio) December 3, 2017

#Vikings are picking up their third downs. 3-3,3-3,3-1 on this time consuming drive. #Falcons defense can't get off the field. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) December 3, 2017

Falcons defense has had two bad drives all day. But they were both TD drives. Offense needs to score a touchdown here and go for two. — Scott Carasik (@CarasikS) December 3, 2017

Rudolph catches the TD pass for the Vikings.



MIN 14 | ATL 9

Q4 14:56 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 3, 2017

Here are the 2017 Falcons. Defense on the field for over 8 minutes, offense responds with a three-and-out. — Mike Conti (@MikeConti929) December 3, 2017

Postgame (Falcons lose 9-14)

"Told the team we got a quick turnaround. Got a division game right back here Thursday night." -DQ pic.twitter.com/013UKaevVJ — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 3, 2017

We're still very much in the playoff hunt! Don't get hung up on today's hard fought game. We're still 4-2 out of the last 6 games, Dirty Birdz got this 落 @AtlantaFalcons #PlayoffsPush #RiseUp #RiseUp17 #ATLvsMIN #MINvsATL #InBrotherhood — Xavier Cohen (@hollywoodcohen) December 4, 2017