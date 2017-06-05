Three key takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Desmond Trufant returns to action

The Falcons' second week of OTAs is underway and here are three key takeaways from practice on Tuesday

Desmond Trufant

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta’s defense got their star cornerback on the field Tuesday as Desmond Trufant made his return to the practice field.

Coach Dan Quinn said he was hopeful to have Trufant back in the next couple of weeks just days ago and that proved to be true.

Trufant wasn’t the only previously injured Falcon to be able to participate in a limited fashion -- defensive end Derrick Shelby (Achilles) and safety/linebacker Kemal Ishmael (shoulder) made it back to the practice field.

Quinn made it a point compliment the work ethic of all three players during their rehab process.

“Even in the smallest of portions to get them back with their guys I have to commend them for the work they put in [during their] rehab,” Quinn said. “Those can be some dark days, when you go through that time there’s a lot of time spent time with just you and the trainer. You are separated from the team. They are a step closer to being ready to play when we get back [for] camp at the end of July.”

Julio Jones still on track for training camp

Julio Jones was unable to participate in any team or individual drills on Tuesday, but he was able to start jogging again.

After playing the majority of the second half of the season with an injured toe, Jones underwent surgery this offseason.

Following the surgery, the Falcons said the expectation is that the Pro Bowl wide receiver will be back fully participating by the start of training camp.

Jones reassured reporters after practice that his timetable to return by the end of July is still on track.

“I feel great,” Jones told reporters of his timetable to return. “We’re taking our time. When training camp comes, we will definitely be rolling. As of right now, it’s one day at a time.”

Derrick Coleman impresses the head coach

The Falcons filled their fullback void this offseason by signing Derrick Coleman this March.

Coleman played in 14 games for the Seahawks in the 2015 season, rushing for 32 yards on eight carries.

The speed and versatility Coleman is playing with currently has caught the attention of Quinn.

“First off from Coleman, I see real speed," Quinn said of Coleman. "It shows up on special teams first, so many of those plays are 30, 40, 50 yards so to see him cover or kick or punt, that’s what jumps out the most. He’s got versatility where he could be a fullback and a halfback. We haven’t featured him much at halfback yet, but I’m anxious to [see] that part of his game as well.”