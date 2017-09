FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons signed defensive lineman Taniela Tupou to the practice squad on Tuesday. In order to make room for Tupou, Atlanta (2-0) waived running back Jhurell Pressley .

Tupou signed by the Falcons back in May and was waived in early September. Before his time with the Falcons, Tupou signed by the Seattle Seahawks following the 2016 NFL Draft out of the University of Washington. The 6-foot-2, 284-pound former Huskie saw action in one game for the Seahawks last season.

The Falcons’ practice squad roster now includes the following 11 players:

• Marcelis Brnach

• Daniel Brunskill

• Deane Burton

• Jamil Douglas

• Alex Gray

• Marvin Hall

• J’Terius Jones

• Trevor Knight

• Joshua Perkins

• Joe Vellano

• Taniela Tupou