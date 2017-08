The Falcons will be without two 2017 draft picks when they suit against the Jaguars on Thursday.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Two of Atlanta’s 2017 draft picks, free safety Damontae Kazee and running back Brian Hill , will not play in the Falcons’ preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.

Kazee suffered an ankle sprain against the Pittsburgh Steelers and has yet to be able to participate in practice. Hill is also dealing with an ankle injury that occurred in Atlanta’s third preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Defensive end Martin Ifedi has also been ruled out, coach Dan Quinn said on Wednesday.

The Falcons will trim their roster down to 53 players by Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. All Falcons roster moves can be found here on the roster cuts tracker.