Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Posted 32 minutes ago

Kelsey Conway AtlantaFalcons.com

CB Desmond Trufant was awarded NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Packers

ATLANTA -- After a performance in which he recorded an interception, a fumble recovery and a touchdown, cornerback Desmond Trufant was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Trufant’s performance is a good sign for the Falcons, especially after missing the final half of last season with a pectoral injury that placed him on injured reserve. Prior to his injury, Trufant was building off his strong performance in the 2015 season where he was awarded his first Pro Bowl nod.

Right before the end of the first half of Atlanta’s 34-23 win over the Packers, Trufant picked off Aaron Rodgers. Atlanta’s offense was given the ball back with 0:47 seconds on the clock and cashed in with a Tevin Coleman touchdown, extending the Falcons lead to 24-7 at the half.

Trufant’s second big play of the night came when Vic Beasley sacked Rodgers as he was throwing the ball, ultimately leading to a fumble, which he returned for a score – the second one of his career.

