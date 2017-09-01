Falcons coach Dan Quinn doesn’t believe Julio Jones’ injury to be serious

Head coach Dan Quinn provided an update on Julio Jones' status following the win over the Lions

DETROIT – Falcons receiverinjured his back and didn’t return to action during Atlanta’s dramatic 30-26 win over the Detroit Lions.

Head coach Dan Quinn said he doesn’t believe the injury to be one to that will keep him out for any extended period of time, but he said he would have a more in-depth update on this subject on Monday.

“He said he was going to be fine,” Quinn said. “I don’t know if he could have come back in, knowing him, I know he would have tried. It didn’t sound like it was anything long, extended for him. He got the attention that he normally gets. I don’t have any updates other than I don’t think it’s anything that is going to knock him out for an extended period of time.”

Jones finished the day as the Falcons’ leading receiver, catching seven passes for 91 yards.

With the win the Falcons improved to 3-0 on the season. The Lions fell to 2-1.