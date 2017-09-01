Falcons coach Dan Quinn ‘optimistic’ Ryan Schraeder will return for Bills game

Quinn said the Falcons staff will “see where they are at” in terms of what their level of participation will be this week.
As for Schraeder, Quinn is hopeful that Atlanta (3-0) will get its starting right tackle back for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills (2-1).
“I am optimistic that we will get him back this week,” Quinn said. “If it’s for Wednesday, that I don’t know yet, he’s still in the protocol as we’re going through it.”
Pro Bowl wide receiver
Jones will be limited in practice this week, but will “likely get a good bit of work” as the team goes through the week.
The Falcons’ first injury report comes out on Wednesday.