Falcons coach Dan Quinn ‘optimistic’ Ryan Schraeder will return for Bills game

Dan Quinn provided an injury update following the Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Following Atlanta’s thrilling 30-26 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Falcons coach Dan Quinn provided an update on the health of his team.

Vic Beasley (hamstring), Ryan Schraeder (concussion) and Courtney Upshaw (ankle) were all ruled out ahead of the game.

Quinn said the Falcons staff will “see where they are at” in terms of what their level of participation will be this week.

As for Schraeder, Quinn is hopeful that Atlanta (3-0) will get its starting right tackle back for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills (2-1).

“I am optimistic that we will get him back this week,” Quinn said. “If it’s for Wednesday, that I don’t know yet, he’s still in the protocol as we’re going through it.”

Ricardo Allen is the other Falcon currently in the concussion protocol after Sunday’s game.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones also suffered an injury in Detroit. Jones hurt his back on Atlanta’s final offensive drive but Quinn does not believe it to be serious.

Jones will be limited in practice this week, but will “likely get a good bit of work” as the team goes through the week.

The Falcons’ first injury report comes out on Wednesday.