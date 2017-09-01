Falcons at Bears: Who’s practicing, who’s not? Brian Hill sidelined with ankle injury

As the Falcons get set for their Week 1 matchup, the first injury report of the season has been released

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons hit the practice fields on Wednesday as they began preparation for the Chicago Bears.

One player who did not participate was running back Brian Hill . The rookie from Wyoming is dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in the Falcons third preseason game against the Cardinals. Head coach Dan Quinn said he anticipates Hill being out longer.

“He’ll likely be out as we’re going through the next couple of days,” Quinn said. “Past that, we’re in pretty good shape from an injury standpoint.”

Tackle Austin Pasztor (chest) and running back Terron Ward (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion.

The Falcons and the Bears will square off at Soldier Field on Sunday with kickoff starting at 1 p.m. ET.