Today, the Falcons signed wide receiver Reggie Davis and defensive lineman Taniela Tupou.

Davis was a tryout during the Falcons rookie minicamp. The 6’0” receiver from the University of Georgia played in 12 games last season for the Dawgs and caught nine passes for 111 yards. He played in 49 games during his career in Athens, GA, while tallying 38 receptions for 618 yards and two touchdowns.

Tupou was signed by the Seattle Seahawks following the 2016 NFL Draft. The former Washington Huskie saw action in one game for the Seahawks last season.