The Falcons signed quarterback Matt Simms and have waived wide receiver Garrett Scantling

Simms was originally signed by the New York Jets as a college free agent following the 2012 NFL Draft. He has spent the last two seasons as a member of the Falcons practice squad.

Scantling is a three-time SEC Indoor Heptathlon champion (2013, 2015 & 2016). He was named to the first-team Indoor All-America Heptathlon team three times during his collegiate career (2013, 2015 & 2016).