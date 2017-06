The Falcons have signed Marvin Hall, a receiver out of Washington who played under offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian

The Falcons have added another receiver to their roster, one with ties to offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

Marvin Hall played for Sarkisian during the 2012 and 2013 seasons when he was the head coach at the University of Washington.

Following his career at Washington where he recorded 25 catches for 409 yards and one touchdown, Hall spent time on the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad.

In order to make room for Hall, the Falcons waived offensive lineman Robert Leff.

Hall’s acquisition gives the Falcons 13 receivers on their active roster currently.