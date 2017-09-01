Falcons’ linebacker LaRoy Reynolds placed on injured reserve

The Falcons are now down to five active linebackers after LaRoy Reynolds was placed on injured reserve.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have placed linebacker LaRoy Reynolds on the injured reserve list. Reynolds suffered an injury to his pectoral muscle during the preseason causing him to miss Atlanta’s final game, a 13-7 loss to the Jaguars.

In addition to Reynolds’ role as a backup linebacker, he also plays a key role on the Falcons’ special teams unit. With Reynolds on injured reserve, the Falcons have five linebackers on their active roster.

Reynolds was originally signed by the Jaguars as a college free agent following the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent time with the Chicago Bears in 2015 and was signed by the Falcons on March 16, 2016.

Reynolds has seen action in 59 games with seven starts as a member of the Falcons, Bears and Jaguars. Last season, he played in all 16 games, seeing action on defense and special teams. In 2016, the former Virginia Cavalier totaled 23 tackles (13 solo) and one fumble recovery, while adding seven tackles on special teams (five solo).