RB Brian Hill is questionable to play on Sunday night

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons head into Sunday’s primetime matchup with the Green Bay Packers in good health.

RELATED CONTENT

Running back Brian Hill is the only player for Atlanta that is questionable to play, head coach Dan Quinn said Friday. Hill missed Atlanta's final preseason game and the regular-season opener with an ankle injury. He did return to practice this week, however.

The Falcons take on the Packers at 8:30 p.m ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.