De’Vondre Campbell on Packers’ Martellus Bennett: ‘I’m confident against anybody’

De'Vondre Campbell is confident in his preparation as he prepares for a matchup with Packers' veteran tight end Martellus Bennett

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- In Atlanta’s defensive scheme, one of De’Vondre Campbell’s main roles is to match up with opponents’ tight ends. At 6-foot-4, 232 pounds and a 33 and 5/8-inch wingspan, Campbell has the physical attributes needed to face even some of the bigger and faster tight ends in the NFL.

Green Bay’s Martellus Bennett is likely the next tight end in line to be matched up with Campbell at some point of the game on Sunday night.

The Packers signed Bennett to a reported three-year deal worth $21 million in free agency this spring, giving All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers yet another weapon.

Bennett, at 6-foot-6, has proved to be one of the league’s best at his position. In his nine-year career, he’s caught 406 passes for 4,330 yards and 30 touchdowns. In his regular-season debut for the Packers, Bennett caught three passes for 43 yards.

Campbell is expecting a physical match up with Bennett based on what he’s observed from watching film this week.

“The way I see they like to use him is he does a lot of short, intermediate routes,” Campbell said. “They just really want to try and get the ball in his hands. He’s a big guy, a big body – [they] try to get the ball in his hands and let him do what he wants from there.”

So what’s key when facing a big, physical tight end like Bennett?

“Technique,” Campbell said.

Atlanta’s second-year linebacker is preparing for Bennett to “body” him up.

And head coach Dan Quinn believes the preparation Campbell sees in practice while going up against Austin Hooper (6-foot-4) and Levine Toilolo (6-foot-8) helps Campbell prepare for matchups like the one he’ll be tasked with on Sunday.

“Fortunately, we’ve got some guys with some length that we go against because that’s the biggest difference in a tight end with length,” Quinn said. “He’s a big guy. At least we have the size matchups with all the one-on-ones that we do against Levine Toilolo and Austin Hooper. Those help because you’re playing against longer guys, and a quarterback may make a throw in a different space. You’ve got to be able to match up on the different styles of guys.”

Not only is Campbell confident in his preparation, he’s also coming off one of his best games as a Falcon. Campbell recorded six tackles and one pass defensed in the end zone and made key plays in coverage in Atlanta’s Week 1 win over the Chicago Bears.

“[There aren’t] too many people that I face on other teams that [aren’t] as good as what I’ve already seen,” Campbell said. “I’m confident against anybody.”