Dan Quinn: There’s not too much quiet after a quiet game for Julio Jones

Dan Quinn hints that there's not much quiet after a quiet day for Julio Jones

ATLANTA -- Falcons All-Pro receiverhad four catches for 66 yards in Atlanta’s 23-17 season-opening win over the Bears -- a relatively quiet day for Jones, you could say.

But Falcons coach Dan Quinn hinted Monday during his conference call that could mean Jones is due for a big night come Sunday night.

“Usually when there is a quiet game for him, there’s not too much quiet that follows that,” Quinn said.

After reviewing the tape, Quinn said Jones could have been given more opportunities when Atlanta’s offense was on the field. Jones was targeted just five times in the Week 1 win.

Here’s a closer look at the target breakdown on Sunday:

• Mohamed Sanu – 9

• Tevin Coleman – 6

• Taylor Gabriel – 4

• Devonta Freeman – 2

• Austin Hooper – 2

• Derrick Coleman – 1

• Levine Toilolo – 1

It’s no surprise that other receivers were targeted more due to the attention Jones tends to draw every game, but the Quinn believes they could have gotten the Pro Bowler more involved, even on some bigger plays, as well.

“I thought we could have had some [more],” Quinn said. “Maybe [even] an opportunity or two for some big ones to him. It’s something he’ll never say because that’s the type of teammate he is but yeah we thought maybe there was a few more opportunities for him in the game. He’s always a factor in what we do.”

Despite the few targets Jones saw, outside of Hooper whose two explosive plays gave him 128 receiving yards on the day, Jones remained Atlanta’s top receiving threat. Sanu followed Jones with 47 yards on day.

This could change Sunday as Jones has had previous success against the Packers’ secondary and offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian’s want to get Jones more involved in the red zone. Jones had nine catches for 180 yards and two scores the last time he faced Green Bay.

After auditing the Falcons’ offense from the 2016 season, Sarkisian said in the offseason he hoped to find more ways to get the Pro Bowler more action in this area.

Atlanta scored on just one of three trips to the red zone on Sunday, an area the Falcons emphasize heavily.